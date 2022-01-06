After the Ministry of Health announced the rules for the vaccination of children, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) returned to discouraging the immunization of children this Thursday (6/1).

Bolsonaro also sniped the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which in December authorized the application of pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years.

“You dad and you mom, look at the possible side effects. Pfizer itself says that other possible side effects can happen after 22, 23 or 24 years. And are you going to vaccinate your child against something that the young man, by himself, once he catches the virus, the possibility of him dying is almost zero?”, said the head of the Palácio do Planalto, without providing evidence, in an interview with Rádio Nova FM , from Pernambuco.

“What’s behind this? What is Anvisa’s interest behind this? What is the interest of those people who are sick for the vaccine? Is it for your life, for your health?”, continued the head of the federal Executive.

Although Bolsonaro says that he “does not know” cases of deaths by Covid-19 in children in that age group, Brazil registered 301 deaths of children between 5 and 11 years old due to the coronavirus, since the beginning of the pandemic until the 6th of December . This corresponds to 14.3 deaths per month, or one every two days, according to data from the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization at Covid-19.

The agent again declared that he would not vaccinate Laura Bolsonaro, his 11-year-old youngest daughter, and called the agency’s decision “regrettable”. “Anvisa unfortunately approved the vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old. My opinion is that my 11-year-old daughter will not be vaccinated”, said the president.

No prescription required

The Health decided not to determine the obligation of a medical prescription for the vaccination of children against Covid-19. The government’s initial intention was to demand a medical prescription. However, after the public hearing held on Tuesday (4/1) with members of medical entities, the folder decided to back down.

Of the 18 audience participants, only three opposed the immunization of children. In addition, during the meeting, the Extraordinary Secretary for Combating Covid, Rosana Leite de Melo, stated that the majority of participants in the public consultation on the subject were opposed to the requirement for revenue.

Timeline

The first doses of vaccine for children against Covid-19 will be distributed from January 14, when states and municipalities will receive the first pediatric doses.