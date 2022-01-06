What is happening in Kazakhstan, where the population has taken to the streets | World

Street protests spread across Kazakhstan this Wednesday (5), gaining national scale and also the appearance of violence.

At the airport in the largest Kazakh city, Almaty, officials eventually fled after anti-government protesters entered the terminal.

The protests began in opposition to the rise in fuel prices, but they spread and began to reflect other public dissatisfaction with politics and the government.

And the speed with which the violence escalated came as a surprise, both locally and in the Central Asian region.

According to the government, at least eight members of the security troops were killed and hundreds were wounded.

The following is a summary of what is happening and what is at stake in Kazakhstan:

2 out of 3 Police car set on fire in Almaty; Government retreat has not slowed protests so far — Photo: Reuters/Pavel Mikeyev Police car set on fire in Almaty; Government retreat has not slowed protests so far — Photo: Reuters/Pavel Mikeyev

The protest began after authorities in the former Soviet republic lifted price caps on LPG gas, which many people use as fuel for cars, and caused consumer prices to rise.

Protests broke out on Sunday in only one part of the country, but by Tuesday (4) most Kazakh cities were experiencing mass demonstrations and clashes with the police.

These clashes quickly turned violent: police used tear gas and stun bombs against a crowd of thousands in Almaty.

Hundreds of them – both protesters and police – were injured.

On Wednesday, a state of emergency was declared in several parts of the country, as thousands of people continued to take to the streets. The internet was down in several places, according to reports from residents.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has pledged to lower fuel prices to “ensure stability in the country”. But protesters responded by breaking into the Almaty mayor’s office, setting the place on fire.

Why are these protests uncommon?

3 of 3 Police in front of protests in Almaty; analyst points out that, without free direct elections, people can only express their dissatisfaction on the streets — Photo: Reuters/Pavel Mikheyev Police in front of protests in Almaty; analyst points out that, without free direct elections, people can only express their dissatisfaction on the streets — Photo: Reuters/Pavel Mikheyev

Rich in oil and gas, Kazakhstan is the most influential country in Central Asia, accounting for 60% of the region’s LPG. It is also commonly described as an authoritarian state.

It is the ninth largest country in the world, but has a relatively small population of 18.8 million people.

Kazakhstan declared independence in 1991, during the collapse of the Soviet Union. It was led for many years by Nursultan Nazarbayev, who became prime minister as late as 1984, when the country was a Soviet republic.

Nazarbayev was later elected president in an election that was virtually unchallenged, and his leadership was marked by elements of personality cults – statues of him were erected across the country, and a new capital was named after him.

Nazarbayev only left power in 2019, amid rare anti-government protests, which he tried to contain with his resignation.

Still, he named his successor, current President Tokayev, in an election that was criticized by international observers.

Although he is no longer in power, Nazarbayev remains an influential figure, and analysts say he is the main target of the current protests.

In the three years since his departure from power, very little has changed – and many people in Kazakhstan resent the lack of reforms, the low standard of living and limitations on civil liberties.

Kate Mallinson of the Chatham House think tank told BBC Russia that “Nazarbayev had a kind of social agreement with the population: people were loyal to the regime because they saw an improvement in the economic situation.”

However, he adds, “as of 2015, the situation started to get worse. And, in the last two years, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the inflation rate was very high”, hitting the highest levels of the last five years. and raising the price of food.

Most Kazakh elections are won by the ruling party, with nearly 110% of the vote, and there is no effective opposition.

For many Kazakhs, the rise of LPG, the traditionally cheap fuel that is used in public and private transport, was the last straw – and people took to the streets to be heard.

What do the protesters want?

Although members of the Tokayev government resigned in reaction to the protests and the announcement that LPG prices would fall again, protesters show no signs of leaving the streets.

After the experience with Nazarbayev’s resignation in 2019, they realized that changes in government do not necessarily bring the desired results.

The city of Zhanaozen, in southwestern Kazakhstan, has become one of the main epicenters of popular unrest.

There had already been large labor demonstrations there in 2011, when at least 14 workers in the oil industry were killed in clashes with the police, and more than 100 were wounded.

It is in Zhanaozen that activists listed their demands: real changes in government; direct elections to local offices (currently, regional governors are appointed by the president); return to the 1993 Constitution (which limits presidential powers and mandates); amnesty for protesters; allow people not linked to the current regime to have a chance to rise to power.

There are no clear protest leaders. Analysts say that over the decades, acts of opposition were crushed in their early stages, and electoral democracy does not exist in practice in the country.

“Under authoritarian conditions, street protests are a normal reaction of the population to unpopular economic measures”, explains to BBC Russia political scientist Grigorii Golosov, of the European University of Saint Petersburg (Russia).

What can happen now?

The Kazakh situation is becoming increasingly volatile, although most of the protests have taken place peacefully so far.

For Alexander Baunov, from the Carnegie Center in Moscow, however, the interpretation of the protests in the West is conditioned on the fact that Kazakhstan is not a traditional Western ally – so the demonstrations will be seen as “a democratic uprising against an oppressive government”.

“It will be difficult for Western leaders not to support the protesters and the Kazakh authorities not to respond. The protests are more likely to bring Kazakhstan closer to (influence) Moscow in the long run,” he said.

Diana Kudaibergenova, a researcher at Cambridge University, sees signs that Kazakh authorities will try to respond to the protests peacefully.

“One way to end this peacefully is for the president to sit at the negotiating table with some of the protesters and people feeling that their voices are being represented,” he says.

As a major exporter of fuel and minerals, Kazakhstan often takes into account the confidence of foreign investors. And political stability is a key factor in preserving it.

At the same time, it seems that many people in the country are tired of living in the shadow of former President Nazarbayev and are ready to fight for deeper changes.

And upheavals in Kazakhstan no doubt reverberate throughout the rest of the region.

The Russian Chancellery issued a statement expressing hope for “a speedy normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan through dialogue” and stressed that “this is an internal matter for Kazakhstan”.

However, already growing in Russian state media voices expressing the view that Kazakh protesters are instigated by “Western forces”.