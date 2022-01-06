what to eat to get rid of the virus faster

The flu outbreak has caused apprehension among Brazilians, especially because it is coinciding with the Covid-19 epidemic. The places where the influenza is most advancing are Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo, cities that have already issued epidemiological alerts for the virus.

Last Tuesday (4/1), cases of “flurone” began to be reported, as they have been called episodes in which the patient has a simultaneous infection of Covid-19 and flu viruses.

According to specialists, co-infection does not necessarily result in the development of severe cases, but it is important that patients maintain social isolation and adopt some precautions to control symptoms.

In case of respiratory problems, it is important to have laboratory tests to find out which virus is present in the body. There are no specific medications for either the flu or Covid-19. However, in both cases, it is recommended to increase fluid intake and rest.

“In an infectious condition, the body needs more water and clear liquids: juices and teas. Consumption is important to keep the body balanced, ready to fight viruses”, explains general practitioner Lucas Albanaz, from Grupo Santa.

Below is a list of foods that help to recover from the flu.

1. Vegetable soup or soup

Drinking soup helps to fluidize secretions and to expectorate them more easily. In addition, the steam from the hot vegetables also helps to unclog the nose.

Chicken soup is a great example of a soup to fight viruses because it has vitamins A, C and E and protein, these nutrients help the body to regain strength. In addition, the soup has sodium and potassium that help to regulate body temperature, being useful when there is fever.

2. Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables increase the amount of water, fiber, zinc and vitamins C and A, making the body able to react better to viruses. The most suitable are citrus fruits such as strawberries, oranges, pineapples and lemons, which reinforce the production of antibodies.

Kale, carrots and tomatoes are sources of beta-carotene, which also works against infections and stimulates the immune system.

Lack of appetite is a common symptom in infections that can make the disease last and that’s why the consumption of nutritious, easily digestible and water-rich foods, such as those mentioned above, help with recovery.

3. Yogurt or fermented milk

The consumption of yogurts and milks fermented with probiotics improves the intestinal flora and strengthens the immune system.

4. Natural seasonings

Garlic, mustard, and pepper are some examples of natural spices that can be helpful in decongesting the nose and dissolving phlegm, as well as helping to reduce fever and body aches. Rosemary, oregano and basil are also great options for fighting symptoms.

Understand the flu outbreak

(With information from the Tua Saúde portal)