What were the actors from This Is Us doing before the series premiere?

The sixth and final season of This Is Us opens on Thursday (6), in Brazil. The four-time Emmy-winning drama was released in 2016 and has since secured its place among the best series on TV. The success reaffirmed the careers of famous actors, revealed talents and served to straighten out the professional trajectory of some members of the main cast.

When it debuted, This Is Us (Star+) had two prominent names, then those that make up the lead couple. Milo Ventimiglia had in his resume remarkable passages for Gilmore Girls (2000-2007) and Heroes (2006-2010). While Mandy Moore built a career as a true popstar, with successful albums and music videos.

Reminisce more about the past of Ventimiglia, Mandy and six other actors from This Is Us:

In The Knick, Chris Sullivan was an ambulance driver (Press Photo/Cinemax)

Chris Sullivan

Actor Chris Sullivan has his roots in theater. On stage, he starred in great plays. On TV, step by step it gained a little place, with unique appearances in episodes of series such as The Americans (2013-2018) and Law & Order: SVU. The role that put him in evidence took place in The Knick (2014-2015), in the skin of a rogue ambulance driver: he stole the belongings of the victims he served.

Chrissy Metz debuted on TV in an episode of the series Entourage (Playback/HBO)

Chrissy Metz

Singer Chrissy Metz began acting in the mid-2000s. At the age of 24, she first appeared in a TV series in the HBO drama comedy Entourage (2004-2011). Just before This Is Us, she played Barbara, one of the horror show’s attractions in Freak Show, the fourth season of American Horror Story (2014-2015).

Actor Jon Huertas played a villain in Sabrina, the Sorceress’s Apprentice (Press Photo/ABC)

Jon Huertas

Jon Huertas’ career began in his youth. He soon came to attention playing a villain in the series Sabrina, the Sorceress’s Apprentice (1996-2003). In the 2000s, he was still looking for a steady space on TV, jumping from series to series with only cameos (from CSI to Prison Break, passing through NCIS). Consolidation came in Castle (2009-2016), a permanent member of the cast in the shoes of detective Javier “Javi” Esposito.

Justin Hartley, shirtless, on the soap opera Passions (Courtesy/NBC)

Justin Hartley

The heartthrob look is in Justin Hartley’s DNA, there’s no way. And he took advantage of that in his first acting job, oozing charm (often shirtless) on the soap opera Passions, in which he was part of the regular cast. In Smallville (2011-2011), Hartley was the Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow hero. In Emily Owens, MD (2012-2013), lived a handsome surgeon. Appeared in Revenge (2011-2015), also often shirtless. And he did Mistresses (2013-2016) and another soap opera (The Young and the Restless) before This Is Us.

How I Met Your Mother already featured Mandy Moore (Courtesy/CBS)

Mandy Moore

At the turn of the millennium, Mandy Moore was a certified pop star, certified platinum and all. Singing songs to a teenage audience, she became famous and quickly transitioned into acting. She started in cinema, being the protagonist of some romantic comedies. On TV, she played How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014) and even made Grey’s Anatomy, playing a patient.

Milo Ventimiglia starred in Opposite Sex (Courtesy/Fox)

Milo Ventimiglia

The first role in Milo Ventimiglia’s career was a brief appearance in the comedy Um Maluco no Pedaço (1990-1996). The actor has a vast and important career on TV, as the protagonist of a series even at a young age (Opposite Sex). As the charming Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls, Ventimiglia rose to stardom. He even embodied a hero, with the power to imitate other people’s abilities, in the Heroes series (2006-2010).

Before fame, Sterling K. Brown played Supernatural (Press Photo/The CW)

Sterling K. Brown

For 14 years, between 2002 and 2016, Sterling K. Brown thickened the list of actors in Hollywood in the fierce fight for jobs, here and there. And the list of series for which Brown hit the card is quite extensive (Medical Duty, Supernatural, The Good Wife, New York Against Crime…). Then came 2016. Prior to This Is Us, he starred in American Crime Story: The People Against OJ Simpson, a miniseries that earned him an Emmy.

Susan Kelechi Watson in the scene of the police series in Law & Order (Reproduction/NBC)

Susan Kelechi Watson

This Is Us was the first series in which Susan Kelechi Watson was cast. In her 12-year career, she has accumulated sporadic or recurring performances in short story arcs. In this journey, the actress has been in important attractions such as Third Watch (1999-2005), Louie (2010-2015), NCIS and The Blacklist.

