WhatsApp shows contact photos in iPhone notifications

WhatsApp began releasing an update with a new feature for iPhone users this Tuesday (4). Initially available at iOS devices, as the WABetaInfo, the messenger passes to display profile pictures when a user receives notifications. This is the first new feature of the app in 2022.

As reported by the website, which monitors WhatsApp activities, the update has been released to users of beta version who also use the iOS 15. In a screenshot, you can see that the profile image appears in the larger space, while the app icon appears below it.

Contact photos are displayed in WhatsApp notifications on iOS 15. (Source: WABetaInfo/Playback)

Available in version 2.22.1.1 of the application, the new function still doesn’t have a date to be implemented in general, neither for Android. As this is a function that, at this moment, uses iOS 15 APIs to work, it is possible that it will still take a few months until the final release takes place.

In 2021, WhatsApp implemented a series of new functions that put it in a better competitive position in relation to competitors. Among them, the app brought support for multiple devices, without the need for a cell phone, in addition to the possibility of accelerating audios up to 2x and listening to them before sending.