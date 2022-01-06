Whindersson Nunes receives Maria Lina’s birthday declaration with photo of a special moment

Maria Lina opens the game about relationship with Whindersson Nunes after separation

Maria Lina and Whindersson Nunes announced their separation on August 13, when they were about to complete a year of engagement. In a recent conversation with followers on social media, the influencer, who spent time at her ex’s house after the breakup, revealed how she feels about the comedian after the event.

When opening a box of questions to interact with followers, one wanted to know how she had already forgotten about Whindersson.

“You never forget who was important to us. If you forget who did you very well one day, you are ungrateful. I am, on the contrary, very grateful for everything we built and for our greatest gift, our son,” she replied.

Whindersson Nunes is identified as Mirella’s affair and singer reacts

As soon as he broke up with Dynho Alves after controversies in “A Fazenda”, Mirella was identified as a new affair by Whindersson Nunes. Rumors intensified after news spread that the singer would have spent the night at the comedian’s apartment in São Paulo. On social networks, the funkeira spoke out and denied the relationship.

“I’ve been single for a little while, I can stay and get involved with whoever I want, but that doesn’t mean I don’t respect my privacy and time…”, explained Mirella on Twitter.