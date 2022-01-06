Who are the wealthiest billionaires in 2021

Elon Musk

Elon Musk tops the list way ahead of the rest of the super rich

The 500 richest people on the planet had a spectacular 2021. The combined fortunes of the world’s biggest billionaires hit an all-time record of $8.4 trillion (R$47 trillion), an amount far greater than the size of the economies of great powers like Japan, Germany or the UK. The value also exceeds the combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of all of Latin America.

Stocks on the Wall Street stock exchange had a massive rally in 2021, which pushed the wealth of tycoons to levels never seen before.

In addition to the rally on stock exchanges, prices of property, cryptocurrencies, commodities and many other products also rose, despite the second year of the pandemic, whose crisis still leaves many developing countries unable to recover.

The combined wealth of these 500 magnates has risen more than $1 trillion (BRL 5.6 trillion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

