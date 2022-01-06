Who are the wealthiest billionaires in 2021

7 hours ago

The 500 richest people on the planet had a spectacular 2021. The combined fortunes of the world’s biggest billionaires hit an all-time record of $8.4 trillion (R$47 trillion), an amount far greater than the size of the economies of great powers like Japan, Germany or the UK. The value also exceeds the combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of all of Latin America.

Stocks on the Wall Street stock exchange had a massive rally in 2021, which pushed the wealth of tycoons to levels never seen before.

In addition to the rally on stock exchanges, prices of property, cryptocurrencies, commodities and many other products also rose, despite the second year of the pandemic, whose crisis still leaves many developing countries unable to recover.

The combined wealth of these 500 magnates has risen more than $1 trillion (BRL 5.6 trillion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Elon Musk record

Among the ten richest tycoons on the planet, the biggest increase in their fortunes was Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, with an impressive 75% growth in just one year, leaving behind billionaires like Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates.

As if a net worth of US$ 273.5 billion (R$ 1.5 trillion) was not enough, in the first days of this year Musk broke his own record, when this Tuesday he added another US$ 32 billion (R$ 181 billion). ) to your fortune.

The jump came after Tesla’s share price soared after the electric-car maker announced that it launched 936,000 vehicles last year, a brand that far exceeded analysts’ projections.

Musk is followed by other super-rich like Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin — with their fortunes growing 57% and 56% last year, respectively.

Also on the list are the founder of luxury brand business empire LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), Bernard Arnault (55%), and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (50%).

In what context does this increase in wealth take place?

The richest benefited from big gains in the stock market — in a year when interest rates were historically low and central banks and governments pumped a lot of money into economies. Low-income people and the most vulnerable countries, on the other hand, were not part of the stock market party.

Recovery from the economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic has been uneven. Much of the GDP growth that countries have shown in the last year is due to a “rebound effect”, because the basis for comparison with 2020 is very low.

And, on the other hand, much of the growth in recent months has been driven by factors such as consumption or rising raw material prices, but it is not productive growth that shows a more fundamental recovery.

Latin America is far from returning to pre-pandemic expansion levels, which were already low in 2019.

Globally, 40% of the poorest population has not yet started to recover their lost income due to the pandemic. More than 100 million people have fallen into extreme poverty due to covid-19, according to the World Bank.

But not all billionaires did well

China’s financial elite has had its worst year since Bloomberg began tracking wealth in 2012, racking up losses of nearly $61 billion (BRL 346 billion) when the government launched an offensive to curb the power of big technologies in amid high private sector debt.

Market analysts’ projections for 2022 suggest that this year will continue to present good conditions for investors, but the huge gains of 2021 are not expected, according to about 50 financial institutions surveyed by Bloomberg.

One of the issues that leaves those who manage large fortunes on the alert is the increase in inflationary pressures, a concern that also makes governments and central banks pay attention to taking decisions.

Looking to 2022, economists have argued that the future of economic recovery will be subject to a multiplicity of factors, such as new variants of covid-19, the vaccination process, inflationary pressures, in addition to the direction of international trade and the evolution of political conflicts , like the relationship between the US and China, or Russia’s threats to Ukraine.

So far, one area where there seems to be consensus is that in 2023 things should be much better than they are today.