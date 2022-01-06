Who is Giovanna Grigio, the Brazilian actress in the series?

“Rebel” is back! For the happiness of fans of the Mexican soap opera, Netflix revived the Elite Way School over eight episodes that are already available on the platform. But for the Brazilian audience who loved the production of the 2000s, there is one more reason to get carried away: the cast has a Brazilian.

Playing Emilia Ruiz, the country’s representative in “Rebelde” is Giovanna Grigio. Born on January 19, 1998, in Mauá, São Paulo, the 23-year-old actress made her TV debut as a baby, participating in commercials when she was just 6 months old. Then, at age 9, he was a junior reporter on the program “O Melhor do Brasil”.

However, it was in 2013 that Grigio became quite famous, when she lived Mili in the remake of “Chiquititas”. She also went through “Malhação: Viva a Diferença”, “Êta Mundo Bom!”, “Eu Fico Loko”, “Cinderela Pop” and “As Five”.

Now, in his first international endeavor, Grigio plays Emilia, a Brazilian student who is forced to deal with nasty comments from schoolmates because she is a scholarship holder. However, she doesn’t leave it cheap and distributes pins to everyone who crosses her path.

According to the actress herself, Emilia is very determined and goes to great lengths to make her dreams come true.

Study

As Giovanna Grigio started working at a very young age, she also committed to studying from an early age. When she was just nine years old, in 2007, she joined the Fundação das Artes, in São Caetano do Sul (SP), to improve her acting, and stayed there for five years.

In 2019, the actress entered the Faculty of Animation Drawing, in São Paulo. In an interview with GShow, she revealed that drawing self-portraits is almost therapeutic.

It’s a way of working on self-love, I feel. I like the idea of ​​being my own inspiration.

To exhibit his art, Grigio has an Instagram focused on sharing his illustrations.

Personal life

The actress had her first boyfriend at age 18, the lead singer of the band 3YEAH!, Johnny Baroli. They were together for six months and ended their relationship in January 2017.

Rebel

To play Emilia, the actress moved to Mexico, where the production’s recordings took place. However, she says she didn’t know it was “Rebel” until she was selected for the role.

As for her relationship with the production, the actress told “O Estado de S. Paulo” in an interview that she accompanied the soap opera, but it was very new at the time. So, according to Grigio, the influence came from the music and fashion that came up with the title.

And, as the soap opera is entirely in Spanish, the actress was forced to study the language a lot. But, to Grigio’s happiness, the reaction from fans to seeing her speak in another language was quite positive.

gigi grigio speaking in spanish was the reason for my breakdown doctor — he ? (@lizethfairy) December 4, 2021

In addition to Spanish, she also took singing and piano lessons.