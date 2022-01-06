WHO says Ômicron is not a common cold and people are dying

Despite causing milder symptoms compared to Delta, the Ômicron variant cannot be considered a common cold, according to the warning of the main epidemiologist of the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove.

On Twitter, the entity’s representative said that there are still many people infected in hospitals and dying.

Credit: PatrikSlezak/istockEpidemiologist warns that there are people sick and dying with Ômicron

She also pointed out that, with flu and covid viruses circulating at the same time, it will be more common to see more cases of double infection. with more people blending in, with limited use of social and public health measures,

The WHO technical leader stressed that prevention measures must continue to be taken seriously.

“Get vaccinated (for covid-19 and flu), keep adhering to public health measures. Wear a mask. Respect distance. Avoid crowds,” he advised.

Credit: Naeblys/istockWHO warns that Ômicron variant still represents “high risk”

What has been observed with the Ômicron variant is a picture of milder symptoms, in general. This is due in part to the vaccination against covid-19 which – although it does not prevent contagion – protects against severe forms of the disease.

A number of recent studies also point out that the strain may be less aggressive because it spares the lungs and is often limited to the upper airways: nose, throat and trachea, unlike previous versions of the virus.

Sore throat and hoarseness have been symptoms often linked to the new strain. In addition, the disease caused by Ômicron can cause muscle pain, tiredness and malaise for 1 or 2 days.