Whoo, flu! Five foods that improve immunity

Cases of flu and respiratory infections have increased considerably in recent weeks. In fact, some Brazilian capitals, such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, have already issued epidemiological warnings about an outbreak of flu that is causing concern in the health system.

In addition, it is important to emphasize that we are still in the middle of the pandemic generated by the coronavirus and cases of “Flurone” – which consist of a double infection of flu and Covid-19 – have also started to be registered in Brazil.

Fortunately, severe cases of flu are rarer, and the high number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 also contributes to a lower rate of hospitalizations and more serious complications. However, an outbreak of respiratory illness can still cause hospitals to overcrowd. Factor that leaves an important alert for health care.

Therefore, it is essential to maintain the proper functioning of the immune system, so that the body can avoid and fight possible infections. Thus, with the help of nutritionist Cyntia Maureen, we separated five foods that improve immunity. Check out:

1- citrus fruits

Orange, kiwi, lemon, tangerine, among other citrus fruits. They are rich in vitamin C, a fundamental nutrient for the immune system. “Oranges also contribute to delaying aging and preventing anemia, and can be consumed fresh or even in juices and jellies”, explains Cyntia.

2- Oats

Oats are a source of fiber that contributes to the proper functioning of the digestive system and, consequently, strengthens immunity. In addition, the cereal is also rich in zinc, copper, iron, calcium and magnesium. Substances important for the body’s defense. “It is valid to prepare the famous fruit bowls for a complete meal as soon as you wake up”, indicates the nutritionist.

3 – Honey with propolis

A powerful duo for strengthening the immune system. Honey, in addition to being a great option to replace sugar, also has antimicrobial characteristics, which act positively on the respiratory tract. Combined with propolis, the solution is also able to prevent infections and inflammation. “The best thing about honey with propolis is in its practicality: sold in small packages, they can be easily transported to the street, school and work”, says the specialist.

4 – Brazil Nut

Brazil nuts are a great source of vitamin E, calcium and magnesium. Substances with good performance in strengthening the immune system. “Its recommended daily dose is between one and two units, that is, a small package can last a week in airy environments”, explains the nutritionist.

5 – Hot broths and soups

Yes, your grandmother was always right. Opting for hot solutions, especially at night, can alleviate some flu symptoms. This is because the temperature of soups increases the flow of nasal secretions and contributes to the well-being of those who are already infected. “Pumpkin with ginger, beans and the famous green broth are great recipe options for those who are feeling unwell. A tip is to take care of the garlic when preparing because the seasoning, in addition to being tasty, is rich in vitamin A and C, which will favor the functioning of the immune system”, concludes Cyntia.

Important

Taking vaccines, avoiding clumps, wearing masks and maintaining good hand and surface hygiene are the main ways to prevent viral infections such as flu and Covid-19. If you have any symptoms, such as fever, cough or runny nose, the recommendation is to seek medical advice and stay isolated from other people.

Source: Sportlife