Why doesn’t Djokovic get vaccinated for the Australian Open?

The number one tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic was involved in a big controversy for not being vaccinated against covid-19. After initially receiving a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open, which requires vaccination of its participants, the Serb was held up at Melbourne airport and denied entry into the country.

But why is Djokovic refusing to comply with the tournament requirement, which is to be vaccinated against the disease? In a virtual meeting with Serbian athletes held in April 2020, the tennis player was emphatic in taking a stand against the requirement. “Personally, I’m against vaccination and I don’t want someone to force me to be vaccinated to travel,” he said.

About two months later, the tennis player tested positive for covid-19 during the Adria Tour, an event he organized that was marred by criticism of the security measures. According to the Spanish newspaper ‘As’, it was precisely this positive for the disease that Djokovic was based on when presenting the medical exemption for the Australian Open, a justification that was denied by local authorities.

To obtain medical exemption and not need to be vaccinated for the competition, an athlete must meet at least one of four prerequisites: having heart inflammation due to a reaction to the vaccine; acute rheumatic fever or serious conditions that could be made worse by the vaccine; infection by the disease confirmed by PCR or having suffered an adverse effect; and developmental disorders or mental health problems.

Now, Djokovic will have to wait until next Monday (10) to find out if the Australian authorities will deport him or if he will be released to play in the tournament. Meanwhile, the tennis player will be held in a hotel. He is the champion of the last three editions of the Australian Open, which will be played this year from January 17th to 30th, in Melbourne.