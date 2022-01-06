Why is it not feasible, sustainable or necessary to vaccinate the entire world population every 6 months

Vaccinating everyone on the planet against covid-19 regularly is not feasible, sustainable or necessary, according to expert Andrew Pollard, who helped develop the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

He argues that the most vulnerable people must be identified and prioritized.

Professor Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, told the BBC’s Today radio programme: “It’s not really feasible, sustainable or probably even necessary to vaccinate everyone on the planet every four to six months.”

“We can’t even vaccinate everyone in Africa with one dose, so we’re certainly not going to get to a point where a fourth dose for everyone is viable.”

