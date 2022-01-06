Why is it not feasible, sustainable or necessary to vaccinate the entire world population every 6 months

January 5, 2022, 2:27 pm -03 Updated 3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images

Vaccinating everyone on the planet against covid-19 regularly is not feasible, sustainable or necessary, according to expert Andrew Pollard, who helped develop the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

He argues that the most vulnerable people must be identified and prioritized.

Professor Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, told the BBC’s Today radio programme: “It’s not really feasible, sustainable or probably even necessary to vaccinate everyone on the planet every four to six months.”

“We can’t even vaccinate everyone in Africa with one dose, so we’re certainly not going to get to a point where a fourth dose for everyone is viable.”

He said the UK, which is currently campaigning to vaccinate its population with the third dose, could be fine if the new variants continue to cause milder illnesses, as was the case with omicron.

“We may need reinforcements for the vulnerable in the population, but I think it highly unlikely that we will have programs in place regularly to encourage everyone over 12 years of age,” he added.

Pollard said those who need the most reinforcements are likely to be older adults or people with health problems.

“There will be new variants after the omicron,” he added. “We still don’t know how they’re going to behave — and that could completely change our view of what’s the right thing to do.”

Pollard is chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), which advises the government on vaccines but is not involved in vaccine decision-making in the UK.

Vaccines and Public Health Minister Maggie Throup told the BBC that the government would follow the JCVI’s advice on whether or not there is a need for a fourth-dose covid vaccine program.

She said it’s important that people get the third dose now — or the first or second dose for those still unvaccinated.

cautious optimism

Infectious disease expert Neil Ferguson said he was “cautiously optimistic” that covid cases were starting to stabilize in London in the 18- to 50-year age group, which has seen particularly high numbers.

The epidemiologist said that the number of cases should start to fall next week in the English capital, and in other regions in one to three weeks.

He also said the current numbers don’t accurately reflect the true picture of the disease — which is probably worse than you think. That’s because there weren’t enough test kits for everyone during the Christmas break.

In addition, reinfections are not being counted in official numbers — around 10% to 15% of omicron cases are reinfections, he said.

But it’s too early to predict what will happen in the next few days, especially given the return to classrooms this week in the country after the holiday season.

Teacher unions say it is likely that some students will be sent home to remote classes, anticipating absences for teachers who are contaminated. Face-to-face teaching will remain the norm, says UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

Professor Ferguson said there are likely to be “very high levels of infection” in school-age children — albeit with mild illness.

The fact that omicron is less severe than previous variants is “good news” and vaccines are “resisting serious disease well,” he added.

But “that doesn’t mean that it won’t be, as the prime minister said, some difficult weeks for the NHS (British healthcare system).”