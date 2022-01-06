Will Elizabeth Holmes’ conviction bring Silicon Valley down to earth? – Economy

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – The former CEO’s conviction for fraud Therans, Elizabeth Holmes, it could be more than just sending a once-famous ex-billionaire to prison. In theory, it could also send a troubling message to an American culture. Silicon Valley who tends to get lost in their own arrogance and presumption. Will be? Better to wait seated for it.

For this change to happen, entrepreneurs would have to reduce over-promoting themselves, which could lead to the loss of potential investors to noisier and less fearful startups. Meanwhile, venture capitalists and other startup investors — always on the lookout for the next windfall — would need to be much more wary of the ambitious proposals they hear, despite Silicon Valley’s decades-long habit of pumping money into a variety of vague ideas from startups. Most fail, but the rare successful cases can more than make up for a series of losses.

“I think this will generate a little more caution among entrepreneurs, but overall, human nature being what it is, there will still be a tendency to overdo it, especially when you know you might not get capital if you don’t,” he said. Richard Greenfield, attorney representing startup investors. “And I don’t think that will change the behavior of many investors,” he added. “People will still want almost impossible feats.”

Elizabeth was harshly criticized for pushing the limits in her relentless sales pitches while running Theranos, a blood testing startup she founded when she dropped out of college in 2002, aged 19.

On Monday, a jury found her guilty of deceiving investors into believing that Theranos had developed a revolutionary medical device that could detect a large number of diseases with just a few drops of blood. She faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the four convictions, though legal experts say she is unlikely to receive the maximum sentence. The jury also acquitted Elizabeth on four criminal counts that attributed her to attempted fraud with patients who paid for Theranos blood tests.

Federal prosecutors described Elizabeth as a quack obsessed with fame and fortune. During the seven days she testified, she defined herself as a visionary pioneer in a male-dominated Silicon Valley, as well as a young woman emotionally and sexually abused by ex-boyfriend and business partner Sunny Balwani.

The trial also revealed the pitfalls of one of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs’ favorite ploys – conveying boundless optimism, no matter how justifiable, known as “fake until you make it”. That ethos helped create innovative companies like Google, Netflix, Facebook and Apple – the latter co-founded by one of Elizabeth’s heroes, Steve Jobs.

As soon as she was indicted in 2018, the US Department of Justice made it clear that it hoped to use her case as a nudge that would shake Silicon Valley – not to mention the tech giants that continue to expand their grip on everyday life – and it would. back to reality.

“They wanted to send a message,” said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond who oversaw Elizabeth’s trial. “Now let’s see if it’s enough to change some of the risky behavior we’ve seen for years.”

Few expect Elizabeth’s conviction to undermine the bold promises and bold exaggerations that have become routine in the tech industry’s innovation activity.

Elizabeth’s ruling “will send a message to CEOs that there are consequences for crossing the line,” suggested Ellen Kreitzberg, a law professor at Santa Clara University who attended the trial. On the other hand, she said, “Investors will still want to make more money from a promising idea. “They will always appreciate the chances of big profits.” The ambitious goal Elizabeth tried to achieve when she founded Theranos had become a nightmare by the time she was indicted for serious crimes in 2018.

She intended to create a less painful, more practical, and cheaper way to track hundreds of illnesses and other health problems using just a few drops of blood instead of filling collection tubes with blood for each test. Elizabeth aimed to subvert an industry dominated by giant companies that run clinical laboratories such as Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp, starting with the installation of “minilabs” in US pharmacies and supermarkets that would use a small Theranos device called the Edison to perform blood tests. blood faster and less invasive.

The concept – and the way Elizabeth presented it – impressed wealthy investors eager to land an initial stake in a revolutionary company. This has helped Theranos raise more than $900 million from seasoned billionaires like communications bigwig Rupert Murdoch and software tycoon Larry Ellison, as well as wealthy families like the Waltons, founder of Walmart, and the clan of DeVos, behind Amway.

“Some people like to spend money on things without thinking too much and have too much unfounded optimism and Elizabeth Holmes made the most of that,” said Greenfield. She also gained a well-connected board that included two former US Secretaries of State, Henry Kissinger and the late George Shultz; two former defense secretaries, General James Mattis and William Perry; former senator Sam Nunn; and former Wells Fargo CEO Richard Kovacevich. She delighted former President Bill Clinton with a speech and impressed then Vice President Joe Biden, who praised her effusively during a visit to a Theranos laboratory in 2015.

But investors and board members were surprised to learn that Theranos’ blood-testing technology continued to yield the wrong results. The evidence showed that Theranos went to great lengths to hide this fact, including forcing patients to undergo regular blood draws instead of the promised finger pricks and secretly analyzing these samples with conventional technology.

The evidence presented at the trial also showed that Elizabeth had lied about alleged deals that Theranos would have entered into with major pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer, and the US military.

The fraud surfaced in 2015 after a series of Wall Street Journal reports and an audit at Theranos revealed potentially dangerous flaws in the company’s technology, leading to its ultimate collapse. During her testimony, Elizabeth at times expressed regret for the way she handled a number of issues. But she also frequently avoided answering questions while being questioned, saying she had forgotten the circumstances surrounding the main events highlighted by the prosecution. She insisted that she never stopped believing Theranos was about to improve its technology.

“Let’s be realistic: Silicon Valley is based on dreams,” said Greenfield. “And you need people who nurture it to keep those dreams alive.” / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA