William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos go viral after an unusual reaction to the story about tennis player Novak Djokovic — watch!

That’s what Brazilians like: a language that everyone understands in one of the main news programs in the country! Kkk This Wednesday (5), William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos went viral on social networks by activating the sincere mode and criticizing tennis player Novak Djokovic during the “Jornal Nacional”. The Serb was deported from Australia after trying to enter the country without having had the Covid-19 vaccine.

Early in the article, Bonner classified the athlete’s attitude as a “planetary embarrassment”. “The number one tennis player in the world was barred from entering Australia. The Serbian Novak Djokovic’s planetary shame was for not having been vaccinated against the coronavirus. He was detained as soon as he landed today, at Melbourne airport”, he said.

“Organizers of the Open Tournament Australia had given him a special permit exempting him from the vaccine, but the Australian authorities did not accept the document, denied his entry visa and informed him that he will have to leave the country in the coming hours. Djokovic’s lawyers will appeal the decision”, continued.

Also, the journalist recalled the occasion when the tennis player became infected with the new coronavirus, when organizing a tournament in the middle of the pandemic: “Djokovic already had to apologize in 2020 for having promoted a tennis tournament in the pandemic, disregarding all sanitary protocols. He and other participants contracted Covid.”

The Serbian is considered the best tennis player in the world today. (Photo: Getty)
At the end of the article, visibly indignant with the situation, Bonner and Renata decided to express their opinions before finalizing the Jornal Nacional. “Vexam, huh?!”, said the journalist. “Mico”, replied the anchor. Watch the moment:

Do we already have one more meme for 2022? On the web, internet users are betting whoever does! “William Bonner saying ‘MICO’ on Jornal Nacional, I’m laughing out loud”, wrote Babi. “I love debauched Bonner and Renata”, commented journalist Barbara Saryne. “Bonner and Renata bringing us a new meme” said one more profile. Check out the audience’s reactions:

