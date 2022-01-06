Windows 11: New Media Player Released for More Users

In tests since November of last year, the new Windows Media Player started to be released to a greater number of users of the Windows 11 this Wednesday (5). The improved version of the program is coming even for those who are not part of the program insider, according to TechRadar.

The Redmond giant’s media player gained a renewed look in this version, already adapted to the design of the latest generation of the operating system, including the rounded shape of the corners of the windows. The Windows 11 accent color can also be used in the app’s background.

Replacement of Groove Music, the system’s default player in recent years, the media player The updated feature also supports dark mode and new tools to make it easier to create playlists, manage and play back audio and video. It automatically recognizes the media library stored on the PC, but the user can indicate a specific path.

The updated version has a design in line with the Windows 11 look.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

It is worth noting that the new version does not remove Windows Media Player classic or the Movies and TV app installed on your computer and you can use them normally. Another detail is that the update must also reach the Windows 10, but with some differences in design.

How to get the new version

To receive the new Windows Media Player, you must have Windows 11 installed on your computer with system build 20000.346 or later. If that’s your case, just download the latest Groove Music update (version 11.2111.54.0) from the Microsoft Store and install it for the app replacement to take place.

After the update, the player will import all user media databases, including playlists and file storage locations, making it easier to use.

It’s important to note that the new version of the player may not be available to everyone at this time.