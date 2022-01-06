With 26 cases of double infection by covid-19 and flu, DF reviews results

posted on 06/01/2022 06:00 / updated on 06/01/2022 06:16



The Federal District identified 26 cases of covid-19 and influenza co-infection. Called flurone, the condition was notified by private laboratories and sent to the Department of Health, which reviews the results by retesting the samples. There is no information on which variants of each virus infected the patients or on possible hospitalizations. The first case, identified by the Union of Clinical Research and Analysis Laboratories of the Federal District (Sindlab-DF), is an 8-year-old child. She is at home and is doing well. Specialists explain that double infection is nothing new, but that it needs to be fought with vaccination and non-pharmacological methods of prevention. Meanwhile, the transmission rate of the new coronavirus is 1.27 in DF.

According to the Health Department, during periods of greater seasonality, when there is more spread of various respiratory viruses, coinfections can occur. Regarding flurone, infectious disease specialist Dalcy Albuquerque states that, for now, there is no evidence that one virus potentiates the other. “The person is going to have a flu-like illness. Coryza, headache or pain in the body, fever. To find out which infection they have, only testing”, he details. For him, the double infection is not a surprise, but there must be more cases than reported. “There is no doubt about that. I think it will be difficult for us to identify all the occurrences, but it is important to have a larger sample”, argues the infectious disease specialist.

Dalcy Albuquerque considers that the repetition of tests by the Department of Health can be a matter of standardization. “From the moment you have the identification in private laboratories, there is a very strong indication that there is co-infection. But the methods used change. When the GDF asks for the Lacen-DF (Central Public Health Laboratory of the District Federal) reanalyzing the samples is a matter of standardizing the results, which makes accounting easier”, he points out.

About the prevention against double infection, Dalcy says that the measures remain similar, regardless of the disease. “Use of masks and hygiene of hands and surfaces. I would like to emphasize the importance of masks. At this moment, it would be more convenient to return to the obligation of the item in open places”, he defends. Despite this, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) told Correio that, for the time being, he does not intend to resume any restrictive measures in the capital.

Stock of vaccines against covid-19 in the DF has 934,226 doses. The number of immunizing units against influenza in the country’s capital, on the other hand, is 1,000

For the professor of immunology at the University of Brasília (UnB) Anamelia Bocca, the cases of coinfection were not serious only due to the advance of vaccination against the two viruses. She emphasizes that, even if the immunizers are not 100% effective against all strains of the disease, they have a certain degree of protection, as there are some proteins conserved during mutations. “If we increase the vaccine coverage of flu and covid-19, even if they are not specific for these new variants, they will make cases of the joint disease lighter”, analyzes the professor.

About the influenza vaccine, Anamelia Bocca clarifies that, when the available doses run out, it will be necessary to wait for the new immunizing agent, which should arrive between March and April. “Every year, reference laboratories around the world isolate the influenza virus, and the WHO (World Health Organization) determines how the composition of the flu vaccine for next winter will be. Therefore, we need to take it annually”, he adds. .

Currently, in the DF, the flu vaccine has a stock of 1,000 doses and there is no way to restock it, since all the units of the Central Cold Chain have been distributed. Once depleted, the population must wait for the 2022 campaign. For covid-19, the stock is at 934,226 doses, and people aged 12 or over can be vaccinated.

Children’s Immunization

For children aged 5 to 11 years, the GDF is waiting for the sending of immunizing agents and orders from the Ministry of Health to open the campaign for this audience. Governor Ibaneis Rocha said that the expectation to expand the application is to start a day after the arrival of the shipment in the country’s capital.

According to the Department of Health, in the last 24 hours, the DF recorded 760 cases and three deaths from the new coronavirus. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 521.9 thousand infections and 11,100 deaths have been confirmed. The transmission rate rose once more and reached 1.27, this Wednesday (5/1). A day earlier, it was at 1.12. The index shows that a group of 100 infected people transmit the disease to 127 more. The number is above what is considered safe by the WHO. Testing for covid-19 takes place at four points in the public network.

OAB donates more than 4 thousand doses

The Federal District Sectional Bar Association (OAB-DF) informed yesterday that it will donate 4,055 doses of influenza vaccine to the Health Department. The units must be sent today. The transfer to the secretariat takes place after the immunization campaign of lawyers and family members has been successful, with 20 thousand people immunized in 2021 against influenza. The entire amount of the OAB-DF was acquired free of charge through an agreement with the Butantan Institute, which produces vaccines against influenza and covid-19.