With a crack at the limit, Zilu Godoi goes crazy on the web and boasts legs: ”Woman show”

Zilu Godoi (63) stopped social networks this Thursday morning, 06, after posting a new click on his official Instagram account!

In a TBT mood, the businesswoman posted a photo of her New Year’s Eve and exhibited with a lot of ‘glamour’ the look chosen for the comeback. With a white dress and slit at the edge, Zilu made the web go crazy.

“Tune in with the lightness, and ignore what weighs you down!!!! Happy and blessed day!!!”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

Through the comments, Zilu received a shower of praise: “What a spectacle of a woman, too beautiful”, “goddess”, “wonderful”, “jeez, big woman”, were just some of the sweet messages.

Zilu Godoi celebrates 10 years of grandson José Marcus

In recent days, Zilu celebrated ten years of his grandson Joseph Marcus, son of Wanessa Camargo (39).

“Today it’s been ten years since he taught me that grandma’s love is unsurpassable!!! Today is José Marcus’ day! A day to thank God for having given us his life and light!”, wrote in an excerpt of the publication.

