With a drop in shipments announced by Secex and with firm fundamentals,…

During the trading session, prices rose by more than 1000 points on Tuesday; The market is also waiting for the release of the Cecafé report in the coming days

podcast Interview with Eduardo Carvalhaes – Market Analyst at Carvalhaes Office about the Coffee Market

The Arabica coffee futures market closed the session this Tuesday (4) with an expressive appreciation for the main contracts on the New York Stock Exchange (ICE Future US). The contracts have registered more than 1000 points of high and end the day with a 3.78% appreciation.

March/22 rose 845 points, traded at 231.75 cents/lbp, May/22 rose by 850 points, quoted at 231.80 cents/lbp, July/22 rose 860 points, at 231.20 cents /lbp and September/22 had a high of 875 points, being traded at 230.55 cents/lbp.

Contracts are back on the rise after the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex) released a 17.2% drop in December shipments. According to the data, the last month of the year ended with the shipment of 3.586 million bags. Last year the volume was 4.330 million in the same period.

For Eduardo Carvalhaes, market analyst, the scenario continues to be one of concern with the global supply of coffee. In addition to Brazil, other countries that produce the grain also suffer the impacts of adverse weather conditions. “The first week of the year is traditionally quieter, but today we had this appreciation, that is, the fundamentals remain the same, we have many variables and with this high the market recovered the fall of the last two weeks”, he adds.

On the London Stock Exchange, the day was one of devaluation for conilon coffee. “A supportive factor for robusta is the lower supply of robusta from Vietnam after the Vietnam Office of General Statistics reported last Wednesday that Vietnam’s coffee exports in December were down -6.5%,” said an analysis from the international website Barchart.

March/22 had a decrease of US$ 21 per ton, worth US$ 2349, May/22 had a decrease of US$ 17 per ton, traded at US$ 2293, July/22 had a drop of US$ 15 per ton, quoted at US $2276 and September/22 had a low of US$13 per ton, worth US$2269.

In Brazil, the physical market followed and ended with appreciation in the main producing markets in the country. Even so, business remains locked with the producer waiting to know the real impact of the prolonged drought and frost on the 22nd crop in Brazil.

The type 6 hard drink bica race had a high of 3.18% in Guaxupé/MG, traded for R$ 1,460.00, Poços de Caldas/MG had a high of 1.77%, worth R$ 1,435.00, Patrocínio/MG appreciated by 2.76%, traded at BRL 1,490.00, Varginha/MG appreciated 2.74%, quoted at BRL 1,500.00 and Franca/SP rose 4.20%, worth BRL 1,490 .00.

The peeled cherry type had a high of 2.99% in Guaxupé/MG, traded for R$1,550.00, Poços de Caldas/MG had an appreciation of 1.67%, worth R$1,525.00, Patrocínio/MG had an increase of 2.67%, quoted at R$1,540.00 and Varginha/MG appreciated by 2.65%, worth R$1,550.00.

