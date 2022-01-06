With conversations more advanced than Inter, Santos awaits an answer from Ricardo Goulart | saints

According to the ge, despite the survey carried out by the International, the situation of the Fish with the athlete is at a more advanced stage. The idea of ​​Goulart’s exhaustion is to respond to the São Paulo club before moving forward in any situation with Colorado, to avoid a kind of “auction” involving the attacking midfielder.

1 of 2 Ricardo Goulart at Guangzhou FC — Photo: Publicity/Guangzhou FC Ricardo Goulart at Guangzhou FC — Photo: Publicity/Guangzhou FC

Ricardo Goulart has been without a club since November, when he split from Guangzhou, from China. He hasn’t been on the field since August. Last season, the attacking midfielder took the field 13 times. All matches were played for the Chinese Superliga, with the vast majority as a starter. During this period, there were seven goals and an assist.

The attacking midfielder is one of the most victorious foreign players in the history of football in China, having won three titles in the Chinese Championship, one in the Asian Champions League, one in the Cup and three in the country’s Super Cup.

He was signed by Guangzhou in 2015, after shining in Cruzeiro’s Brazilian bi-championship in the two previous years, and remained at the club until 2019. Then, he was bought by Palmeiras, and later repurchased by the Chinese team.

In addition, he was named the best Chinese football player in 2015 and 2016, and top scorer in the Chinese Superleague in the 2015/2016 season and in the Asian Champions League in 2014/2015.