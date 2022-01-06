With daily tests, Palmeiras may have a shorter time to return athletes

The Palmeiras squad re-appeared last Wednesday and among the tests carried out by the club was the covid-19, which diagnosed five athletes with positive results for the disease. In other times, all of them would certainly be away for at least ten days, but currently Verdão works with the possibility of returning in a shorter period of quarantine.

According to LANCE!, Alviverde believes it will be able to count on Weverton, Patrick de Paula, Gustavo Scarpa, Breno Lopes and Rafael Navarro in a shorter period than what was previously treated as a protocol. All of them are asymptomatic and will be monitored daily, being submitted to tests to detect if they are “positive” or if they are already “negative”.

Because they have no symptoms of the disease, a test with a negative result for coronavirus could already release the athletes for training with the rest of their teammates, since the onset of the disease may have happened some time ago and may already be at the end of the period of ten days of quarantine which they would be subjected to at other times. Therefore, there is not a great concern with the training gap in relation to the teammates.

The CDC, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently reduced the recommended quarantine time for people who test positive for covid-19. From ten days, this period was reduced to five, since, according to studies, the period of contamination occurs at the beginning of the disease, which would justify the time of only five days of isolation.

“The change is driven by the scientific demonstration that most transmission of SARS-CoV-2 occurs early in the course of the disease, usually one or two days before the onset of symptoms and two or three days later,” the statement says. of the North American agency on December 27th.

“On January 4, the CDC updated the isolation and quarantine recommendations for Covid-19 to a shorter period (for asymptomatic people with mild symptoms) of five days when a person has the greatest potential to infect others, followed by an additional period of five days with the use of a mask”, published the organ last Wednesday.

Thus, and based on the latest scientific studies, the medical department of Palmeiras can release isolated players in less time than expected, promoting their reintegration into the group as soon as possible. It is worth noting that none of the cases are of concern for the dispute of the Club World Cup, which took place only in February.