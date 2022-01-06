With Fed minutes, Ibovespa follows NY and drops 2.42%, at 101 thousand points Per Estadão Content



With Fed minutes, Ibovespa follows NY and drops 2.42%, at 101 thousand points



With the worsening in New York after the Federal Reserve’s minutes, which also placed the blue chip in the negative (-1.07% at closing), increased the loss to 3.34% (closing) and accentuated the escalation of interest rates. Treasuries, carried him ahead of the session’s minima, which he had already been renewing sequentially since mid-afternoon, before the release of the document. At the end, the reference of B3 (SA:) showed a 2.42% drop, at 101,005.64 points, between a minimum of 100,849.56 and a maximum, at the opening, at 103,513.64 points, corresponding to the closing of Tuesday .

As in the two previous sessions, this Wednesday’s closing was the lowest level since December 1st, then at 100,774.57, which had been the worst since November 5, 2020 (100,751.40 points). On the intraday, it was this fourth at the lowest level since December 2nd, then at 100,784.58. This Wednesday’s financial turnover was R$ 29.9 billion. In the week, in the month and in the year, the Ibovespa now drops 3.64%. As a percentage, the 2.42% drop in the session was the worst since November 26 (-3.39%).

This Wednesday, from New York, the market’s negative reaction was due to two factors: the authorities’ consideration that it may be necessary to raise the basic interest rate earlier and at a higher pace and, for some of them, that it would be appropriate reduce the institution’s balance sheet “right after interest rates rise”.

The more restrictive signs about the orientation of the American monetary policy even in the beginning of 2022 were a factor expected by investors, but the confirmation, in the document, contributed to reinforce caution. Since the morning, the much higher-than-expected reading for US private sector job creation (ADP report) kept investors on their guard, which was especially reflected in Treasuries yields and Nasdaq performance. “Tech stocks remained under pressure after the robust private payroll report (in the US), which boosted Treasury yields,” notes Edward Moya, a market analyst at OANDA in New York, in a note.

After the publication of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, bets on raising interest rates in the United States increased, according to monitoring by the CME Group. “Today’s minutes seem to us much more ‘hawkish’ than the statement suggested, especially with regard to monetary policy discussions,” says Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos.

“After the bullish surprise seen in the ADP today”, and “if the payroll (official report on the US labor market, to be released on Friday) confirms such a perspective, the chance of (the Fed ) end the tapering (the process of withdrawing monetary stimuli) with the immediate rise of (the reference interest rate)”, adds the economist.

Thus, the benchmark of B3 amended the third loss at the beginning of the year, accumulating between Monday and Wednesday a retraction corresponding to 3.8 thousand points compared to the closing of 2021 (104,822.44). In , the Ibovespa was at the end of this Wednesday at 17,682.75 points, with the US currency up 0.39%, at R$ 5.7121 at the close. In 2021, in dollars, it ended the year at 18,799.19 points, on December 30, compared to 22,937.77 points at the end of 2020.

In the middle of this Wednesday afternoon, about an hour before the long-awaited Fed minutes, a stronger movement to reduce equity exposure by funds was noticed, with the objective of protecting the portfolios from greater volatility, the which resulted in sequential lows for the B3 reference, extended even more sharply after the minutes. One of the traders also mentioned “strong selling by gringo brokers” in the afternoon.

With double the expected job creation for December, the strong private report on job vacancies in the United States in December already reinforced, from an early age, the more restrictive outlook for the US monetary policy in 2022, which goes hand in hand, in Brazil, to increasing pressures for salary readjustments for the federal civil servants, resulting in increased risk aversion and reduced exposure to the stock market amid persistent doubts about the domestic fiscal situation.

Graphic analysis by Itaú BBA points out that the Ibovespa defined an interval between 100 thousand and 109.4 thousand points, and only when it surpasses the extremes, upwards or downwards, should it gain “movement with greater consistency”. “If you trade below 100,000 points, a cautious scenario will return, suggesting more declines for the market with a first objective of 93,000 points, which is support and the minimum of October 2020”, adds the text, in which it is also observed that the Ibovespa has shown “fragility in capturing days of optimism in the international market”.

The worsening observed in B3 this Wednesday afternoon put the stocks and sectors with the greatest weight on the Ibovespa in the negative, even those that showed better performance in the morning, such as banks (Itaú (SA:) PN -1.90%, BB (SA:) ON -1.66%) and steel (Usiminas (SA:) PNA -5.79%, CSN ON (SA:) -2.25%, Gerdau (SA:) PN -1.66% ). The positive exception was Vale ON (SA:), which managed to close the session up 0.95%. Even with the positive day for the – albeit moderate after the Fed’s minutes -, Petrobras ON (SA:) and PN ended the session in declines, respectively, of 4.10% and 3.87%.

On the negative end of the Ibovespa, Locaweb (SA:) (-12.78%), PetroRio (SA:) (-10.76%), Grupo de Moda Soma (SA:) (-9.54%) and Méliuz ( SA:) (-9.00%), with several stocks in the index hitting their session lows at the close. Only four stocks from the theoretical portfolio managed to escape the correction day: in addition to Vale ON (+0.95%), BRF (SA:) (+1.25%), Banco Pan (SA:) (+0.32% ) and Bradespar (SA:) (+0.24%).