With Lomba and Atuesta, Palmeiras performs first training of the 2022 season

After medical examinations carried out this Wednesday morning, Palmeiras held the first field activity of the 2022 season. The news was the presence of midfielder Eduard Atuesta and goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, two of the reinforcements brought by the club.

The team’s other signing for the season, Rafael Navarro, tested positive for covid-19 in the tests carried out by Verdão. Besides him, goalkeeper Weverton, defensive midfielder Patrick de Paula, midfielder Gustavo Scarpa and forward Breno Lopes were also diagnosed with the virus.

After working at the gym, the players performed an activity of exchanging passes and fighting on a reduced field, with limited touches on the ball. The training was conducted by coach Abel Ferreira and his coaching staff.

Palmeiras returns to pre-season training this Thursday, with activities in two periods, at 10 am (GMT) and at 5 pm.

The team prioritizes the preparation for the Club World Cup. The alviverde club will make its debut in the competition on February 8th, at the Al Nahyan Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. The opponent of the alviverde team will be defined by the confrontation between Monterrey, from Mexico, and Al Ahly, from Egypt.

