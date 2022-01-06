With revenue improvement and on the eve of the election, the Union and States begin to readjust the salaries of civil servants | Economy

Among analysts, any type of salary increase is viewed with caution, given the historical framework of the country’s public accounts fragility – for seven years in a row – and the lack of structural reforms that guarantee fiscal sustainability in the medium and long term .

And the concern is well founded: spending on personnel is the main expense of states and municipalities. In the Federal Government, it is only behind the resources earmarked for Social Security and assistance benefits.

In December, President Jair Bolsonaro stated that he was considering granting adjustments to all servers with the approval of the PEC dos Precatório. At the end of the month, the Budget approved by Congress for 2022 authorized, for example, BRL 1.7 billion for the career of police officers.

Now, other categories are also pressing for readjustments, as is the case of the Federal Revenue’s auditors, who announced a stoppage near the turn of the year. The category also approved the handover of positions, as a way of putting pressure on the federal government.

Increases stampede of IRS employees against 51% cut in funds for 2022

In the last interview last year, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, criticized the requests for readjustments that have been made by civil servants in states and municipalities. During the interview, Guedes tried to get rid of the authorship of the request for readjustment to the police. He said that the “political request” came from President Jair Bolsonaro and that he is against wage increases.

Several states have already announced that they will grant raises for servers.

In São Paulo, Governor João Doria announced a new career plan for teachers, with a salary increase of up to 73%. The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, had a 46% readjustment in his remuneration, which went from R$ 24 thousand to R$ 35 thousand. The new value also becomes the salary cap for municipal employees, generating a ripple effect.

Increase in salaries in the City of São Paulo

In Rio de Janeiro, the readjustment for health workers can reach 191%.

In Rio Grande do Norte, the assembly approved a 15% salary increase for 35 thousand state employees.

In Bahia, a linear adjustment of 4% was approved for the entire civil service, in addition to career restructuring. Under the bill, state employees will have wage gains of up to 22%.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, in turn, 81 thousand servers will have a 10% readjustment from January.

Positive numbers, but punctual

Throughout 2021, the collection numbers revealed much better data than expected.

In the Union, between January and November, the collection reached R$ 1.7 trillion, which represented an increase of 27.6% in comparison with the same period last year.

In the states, the sum was R$ 617.4 billion in the first ten months of the year, an increase of 24.2%, according to calculations by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI).

“Although we are observing a significant improvement in the results indicators of subnational entities, this improvement is not necessarily structural”, says Vilma Pinto, director of the IFI.

With the Union’s and, above all, the states’ funds strengthened, the Ministry of Economy estimates that the country can reap the first primary surplus since 2013. However, the target of a deficit of R$ 177.49 billion for 2022 for the sector public – defined in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) – makes it clear that the improvement is only punctual and that the bills will return to the red this year.

Why did revenue improve?

There are five main reasons that explain the improvement in cash this year:

Inflation. In 2021, the rise in prices was much greater than predicted by analysts. The increase in product prices makes the public sector collect more;

In 2021, the rise in prices was much greater than predicted by analysts. The increase in product prices makes the public sector collect more; Commodity prices. The resumption of the global economy pushed the price of commodities around the world, which improved, for example, the collection of royalties and special participation of oil from several states and also from the Union;

The resumption of the global economy pushed the price of commodities around the world, which improved, for example, the collection of royalties and special participation of oil from several states and also from the Union; Recovery of the economy. After falling by 4.1% in 2020, economic activity picked up in 2021, amid the advance of vaccination and the reopening of trade and services. The financial market projects a rise of 4.5% of GDP in 2021, but only 0.36% in 2022. In other words, the recovery will weaken, which should impact tax collection.

After falling by 4.1% in 2020, economic activity picked up in 2021, amid the advance of vaccination and the reopening of trade and services. The financial market projects a rise of 4.5% of GDP in 2021, but only 0.36% in 2022. In other words, the recovery will weaken, which should impact tax collection. Frozen wages. The state funds were also reinforced by the fact that the salaries of public servants were frozen until the end of 2021, as a counterpart to the Union’s assistance to mitigate the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state funds were also reinforced by the fact that the salaries of public servants were frozen until the end of 2021, as a counterpart to the Union’s assistance to mitigate the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Debt with the Union. Due to the health crisis, the states still had their debt with the federal government suspended.

“The debt with the Union will have to be paid back, and the commodity boom is a question mark – it could last for a few years or it could ebb,” says Marcos Mendes, a professor at Insper and a specialist in public accounts. “This is a temporary situation and none of the main structural factors of imbalance in the finances of states and municipalities has been effectively attacked.”

structural fiscal problem

The knot of public accounts has become a structural problem in Brazil.

The Union and a good part of the states managed to move forward with a Social Security reform in recent years, but more adjustment measures are needed, according to specialists.

Top of the list of urgent measures is administrative reform, to reduce spending on personnel in the federal government and in the states in the long run. And a tax reform, to end the tax war and lost revenue.

“17 states carried out a Social Security reform along the lines of the Union. It is not enough, but it is already a very significant help to balance the bills”, says Mendes.

“And an administrative reform and a second round of social security will be necessary. The reform approved in 2019 is very benevolent with some careers that have great weight in the accounts of states and municipalities, such as teachers and police officers,” he adds.

The script we are seeing now, by the way, of increasing personal spending in moments of revenue bonanza, is already known.

At the beginning of the decade, many governors increased spending on civil servants in the wake of the good economic moment experienced by Brazil. When the crisis hit, revenue fell and states began to delay salaries – some had to ask the Union for help.

“There are still problems related to the high level of indebtedness in several states. Even with this apparent situation of improvement, it should not be a structural improvement. They remain”, assesses Vilma.

In a statement, the government of São Paulo informed that the “Secretariat of Education has this year a staff budget of R$ 3 billion greater than in 2021 to cover the impact of the proposal.”

The city of São Paulo stated that the salary adjustment will have an impact of R$51 million and that there has been no correction of the maximum salary for civil servants since 2012. The city government argues that the change corrects the gains of important categories, such as auditors and that this avoids the loss of qualified professionals to the private sector.

The government of Mato Grosso do Sul said that the impact of the proposal on the state’s payroll will be R$1.2 billion and guaranteed that the readjustment follows the Fiscal Responsibility Law and also takes into account the forecast for economic growth in 2022 .

The state of Rio Grande do Norte stated that the readjustment will not compromise the state’s fiscal balance and that “the net monthly impact is R$ 22 million per month and will be paid with the growth of the projected net current revenue of at least 6%, equivalent to BRL 70 million/month.”

The government of Bahia informed that the increase for civil servants “will represent an increase in personnel expenses for the year 2022 in the order of R$ 1.8 billion” and that the state management has paid salaries on time “thanks to maintenance of fiscal balance and a policy that articulates the control of expenditures with the modernization of the tax authorities”.