With urinary incontinence, she underwent bariatric surgery, lost 53 kg and gained health – 06/01/2022

Gabriela Fernandes, 26, developed binge eating in childhood due to anxiety and lack. After many failed diet attempts, she reached 110 kg and obesity began to impact her health and self-esteem. Even afraid of the surgery, she decided to talk to a doctor and the bariatric was the first step towards a healthier life:

“When I was little, I loved to eat. negotiated with the nanny so that she could give me a sprout pizza before lunch and, afterwards, I would still consume a lot of food at the meal. I liked the feeling of being ‘full’. The food filled me and was present in moments of happiness and sadness.

It was only older that I understood that I took my anxiety and lack of food into account, which triggered a binge eating. I spent all day eating and never turned down what was offered. This made my stomach feel like I needed to eat more and more to satisfy myself.

Image: Personal archive

As a child, I started going to nutritionists and dieting to lose weight. But this process was very painful for me. In every dietary re-education plan, I had to reduce the amount of food I ate, it made me feel bad for not feeling that feeling of being filled anymore.

I tried several restrictive and unhealthy diets—I just didn’t take medication because I feared the side effects. In the end, it always frustrated me. I didn’t eat anything I liked for a month or two, making the biggest sacrifice, and I only lost 1 kg. Disappointed with the result, I discounted everything on the food and gained more weight than I lost weight. Thus, I exceeded 100 kg (I am 1.70 m tall).

The big question was really nutrition, because, even with excess weight, I was never sedentary. On the contrary, it was superactive! I worked out, did ballroom dancing and belly dancing.

Image: Personal archive

One day, I looked in the mirror and didn’t recognize myself. I thought about what I was doing to my body, my mind, and my health. My situation was very difficult and nobody knew what was wrong with me. Because of obesity, she had urinary incontinence and was always tired, she didn’t want to continue that way.

That same week, I went to work out at a totally random time and told a personal trainer friend that I couldn’t take my situation anymore. A man overheard the conversation and told the story of his son, who had undergone bariatric surgery and was very happy.

He gave me the name of his son’s doctor, but I confess that, at first, I didn’t think about having the operation. I was scared to death, as I had only heard stories of people who had lost weight, but were feeling very ill, etc.

My mother was also against bariatrics. She always had an athletic body and ran marathons. She didn’t live my reality. I decided to talk to the surgeon and took my mother to the appointment. At the time, I was 23 years old and weighing over 110 kg. Even though my exams were in order, I didn’t know if I would stay healthy for years to come.

Image: Personal archive

After the consultation, my mother started to support my process and I made the decision to undergo surgery. Before the procedure, I reached 120 kg. Being monitored by a multidisciplinary team throughout the process was essential. Thanks to this, I was able to understand that I ate too much out of lack. It was really a process of personal evolution and self-knowledge.

The surgery made me born again! I understood what was behind obesity and, in nine months, I lost 53 kg. Get out of pants 52 to 36. I didn’t want to lose weight for aesthetic reasons, but I can’t ignore that it improved my relationship with my body and increased my self-esteem. I also stopped suffering discrimination and started to be better treated even in the corporate environment.

I’m not a person who romanticizes surgery. It can be one way, among many, to lose weight. But people need to understand that bariatric alone does not solve the problem. I also needed to adopt good habits. I keep working out and I have to maintain a healthy diet and take vitamins forever

The first and second postoperative weeks were the most difficult, due to the liquid diet. I had to reframe food in my head and measure even the water I consumed. But once I got into the pasty phase, it got easier.

Image: Personal archive

Even after the bariatric, I even had a compulsion crisis due to a peak of stress at work.

I ended up eating more than I could and had a dumping — a condition caused by the rapid passage, from the stomach to the intestine, of fatty foods or foods rich in simple carbohydrates (sweets, soft drinks, etc.), which can cause headaches, change in heart rate (tachycardia), nausea, weakness, diarrhea.

This episode scared me a lot, as I passed out. I put in my head that I needed to treat the eating disorder in therapy and went back to the psychological consultations more frequently. Nowadays, when there is a peak of stress and I think about eating, I work it out in my mind so that I don’t fall into that cycle.

I will continue with good nutrition for the rest of my life, without ceasing to consume what I like. Six months after the surgery, I went back to eating some things I wanted, always keeping an eye on the frequency and quantity. I understood that I can have a pizza, but not every day and several slices. Today, I eat once a month and at most two pieces.

After I lost weight, there was a lot of skin left, but as I was already training and continued to do weight training, I didn’t have as much flaccidity — only in the breasts and belly. I had an abdominoplasty and had silicone implants. Today, I maintain my weight at 71 kg and feel healthier. I can do simple things that when I was obese I couldn’t do it, like climbing stairs!

