Without Alisson, FIFA announces finalists for best goalkeepers







Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson 11/3/2021 Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith Photo: Reuters

This Wednesday (5), the FIFA announced the finalists for the awards for best goalkeepers in the female and male categories. The result will be announced at a virtual ceremony that will be broadcast directly from FIFA’s headquarters, in Zurich, Switzerland, on January 17th.

without the Brazilian Alisson Becker, on the initial list, who will compete for the FIFA Best Men’s Goalkeeper award are Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma, European Cup champion, and currently a player for Paris Saint-Germain; Chelsea Champions League champion Édouard Mendy; and, finally, the German Manuel Neuer, from Bayern Munich.

For FIFA’s Best Women’s Goalkeeper, the three finalists are Germany’s Ann-Katrin Berger, who now plays for Chelsea; Chilean Christiane Endler, from Lyon; and Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé, of Paris Saint Germain, and Olympic champion for Canada in Tokyo 2020.

Also, this Thursday (6), FIFA will announce the finalists for Best Women’s Coach and Best Men’s Coach. Finally, on Friday, the 7th, through an online event with Kristine Lilly and Sami Khedira, FIFA will announce the candidates for the Best Female Player and Best Male Player awards.