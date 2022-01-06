Without mass testing, flu and covid-19 cases generate diagnostic confusion; ask your questions – Health

The simultaneous increase in cases of the flu and of the Covid-19 in Brazil in recent days and low testing have generated an unknown epidemiological scenario in the country. The two diseases have very similar respiratory symptoms. Therefore, in the current scenario, it is normal for patients to have uncertainties about which condition they present.

The best way to find out which virus caused the infection is testing, according to experts. Diagnosis is essential, especially for risk groups, such as pregnant women and the elderly – which are repeated for coronavirus and influenza. Vaccination, mask use and social distancing are the main preventive measures.

“Covid is normally an evolutionary disease. It is a disease that tends to progress until the end of the first week”, says infectologist Marcelo Otsuka, vice president of the Department of Infectology at the Society of Pediatrics of São Paulo (SPSP). “The flu (caused by influenza) usually starts out seriously.”

Despite being an endemic virus for decades, the flu can also cause serious illness and death. Therefore, patients should be aware of symptoms and seek medical help if necessary.

What symptoms do both diseases present?

In the “classic” influenza infection, on the first day the patient already has a lot of pain in the body, headache, sore throat, fever, chills or feverish sensation. Typically, cough with sputum appears within 24 hours, and the condition continues for about two or three days.

Symptoms in the upper airways, such as a runny nose, coughing and sneezing, even though they may appear in infections caused by the two viruses, are more frequent in patients infected with influenza. Covid-19 usually presents with similar symptoms, but with a lower intensity. In addition to the classic flu-like symptoms, the patient may also have stomach problems and diarrhea, in addition to a loss of smell and taste.

When to look for a basic health unit?

The presentation of at least two flu-like symptoms (fever, chills, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose and disturbances in smell or taste) for more than 24 hours already characterizes an acute respiratory syndrome and justifies going to a unit basic health care.

The recommendation is that people who have access to telemedicine carry out online consultations to avoid exposure and overload of hospital units. “If you have a respiratory condition today, in view of the pandemic, in the face of an influenza outbreak, the ideal is to talk to your doctor”, says Marcelo Otsuka, vice president of the Department of Infectology at the Society of Pediatrics of São Paulo (SPSP).

In addition to the common symptoms, patients also need to be aware of more severe symptoms for both illnesses, such as shortness of breath, tiredness, a high and difficult-to-control fever, and severe pain in the body. Otsuka points out that patients at covid, with a drop in blood oxygen saturation, sometimes don’t “appear as short of breath.” That’s why monitoring with an oximeter is important. Markings below 95 are worrisome.

For people from risk groups, the presentation of symptoms, even if mild, requires seeking medical attention to assess the condition.

How and where to diagnose the disease?

Due to the similarities between the two diseases, the best way to diagnose the virus is testing. Tests are available in the public and private health network, including pharmacies.

There are two types of tests most used: the RT-PCR, considered the safest, and the antigen, which has the advantage of practically immediate results. In São Paulo, for example, the municipal health department announced a rapid testing campaign to speed up the diagnosis of patients with flu-like symptoms.

Which test is more suitable and safer to detect diseases?

The RT-PCR test is considered the “gold standard” for virus identification. It is available in the public and private health network, including pharmacies. The collected samples can be analyzed for several types of virus at the same time.

In Brazil, this type of analysis is currently carried out in a private laboratory. The public network prioritizes the diagnosis of covid-19. However, with the increase in cases of both diseases, some health departments are changing the strategy to identify cases of covid-19 and influenza.

The two viruses can also be identified through the antigen test, which gives immediate results. In São Paulo, the municipal health department this Wednesday began carrying out 300,000 rapid antigen tests in Basic Health Units (UBS) to identify positive cases of Covid-19. The goal, according to the secretariat, is to survey the proportion of cases of influenza and Covid-19 among respiratory symptomatics in the city. UBS also carry out influenza testing.

According to the secretariat, the guidance for patients is to perform the rapid test and, if negative for covid, perform the rapid test for influenza, which causes flu. If the rapid test is positive for covid-19, the RT-PCR is collected and later sent to Instituto Butantan for identification of the variant.

How to prevent disease?

The flu and covid prevention measures are the same. It is recommended to use a mask, physical distance and hand hygiene are ways to protect yourself from diseases.

Privileging and encouraging natural ventilation indoors and proper hand hygiene are other measures that serve as precautions against the flu and covid-19. Infectologists also indicate that the population seeks vaccination for both diseases.

What is the proper treatment for illnesses?

Today, there are licensed drugs for both covid-19 and the flu that can alleviate symptoms. For the flu, in particular, Brazil usually uses the antiviral treatment Tamiflu, which must be instituted quickly until the second day and, in some cases, until the fifth.

For covid-19, the use of monoclonal drugs, which act on the virus protein, are authorized. Antivirals are not yet available in Brazil. But the main recommendations for treatment are: rest and hydration. /COLLABORATED LEON FERRARI