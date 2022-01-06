Without vaccine, SP government plans to immunize children in 3 weeks – 01/05/2022 – Balance and Health

The João Doria government (PSDB) announced, this Wednesday (5), the existence of a vaccination plan for all children from five to 11 years old in three weeks in São Paulo.

According to the government, the plan provides for the vaccination of 250,000 children a day. “The government drew up a plan to immunize with just one dose to all 4.3 million children in this age group from 5 to 11 years in three weeks”, said João Doria.

The information was announced during a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, on measures related to combating the coronavirus.

Doria stressed that it is necessary to send the vaccines or that the federal government authorize the states to buy the vaccine from Pfizer. “Right now, Pfizer, under contract with the Ministry of Health, cannot sell to other public entities,” he said.

The governor also said he was awaiting the decision of Anvisa for emergency use of Coronavac. “Which would allow the immediate start of immunization of 12 million doses to immunize children,” he said.

According to the government, in addition to vaccination posts, children may be vaccinated in state public schools. So far, 225 schools have been registered by the government.

“Having the childhood vaccine against Covid approved almost a month ago by Anvisa and not having the vaccine is saddening and even revolting, as a father of a teenager, certainly reflecting the feelings of the fathers and mothers of millions of children in Brazil who would like to do so now. have their children vaccinated. Due to delaying actions, the Ministry of Health has not yet made the vaccine available so that children could be immunized even with ANVISA’s authorization,” said the governor.

According to Eduardo Ribeiro, Executive Secretary of Health, the structure of the state has been ready to vaccinate children since December 16, when Pfizer’s immunizing agent was authorized. “We have 4.5 million syringes and needles for all 645 municipalities, remembering that this is a specific syringe and needle for this child audience,” he said.

​The specific cards for this audience were also produced.

Ribeiro stated that speed is essential, as more than 2,500 serious cases in children have been registered, of which 93 died.

The Ministry of Health, which planned to recommend a medical prescription for vaccination of adolescents and children, held a public consultation on the subject. However, most people were against the idea. About 100,000 people demonstrated until the 2nd of January.

However, after the result frustrates the government’s plans, the idea of ​​charging for medical prescriptions should be abandoned.

Entities that spoke about the matter in a hearing on the subject were also against the requirement of a medical prescription. Among them are Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries), Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries), CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) and SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology).

The state secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, vaccination in schools will also make it possible to vaccinate the population aged 12 to 19 who has not yet been immunized. “There are more than 600,000 teenagers who have not used the second dose,” he said.

Currently, the occupancy rate for ICUs in the state is 27.75% and for wards, 34.81%.

“We had increased care for respiratory syndromes, especially in emergency rooms,” said the secretary, citing Covid, influenza and the common cold. “These pictures clearly denote that people took off their masks especially in fraternization environments.”

For the time being, however, there is no guidance for the adoption of new restrictive measures in the state of São Paulo.

About Carnival, Doria said that this is not the time for agglomerations of this order. “The recommendation is to prevent this from happening, but the decision is up to those who direct and command the city halls in São Paulo,” he said.