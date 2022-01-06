Woman is infected with flu virus, cold and Covid-19 at the same time in SP

Patient was vaccinated and had mild symptoms; infectologist states that diagnosis occurred after several events

A 49-year-old female doctor was diagnosed with three viruses at the same time in Botucatu, inside São Paulo. the patient had Covid-19, flu and a common cold. The case was detected by physician Alexandre Naime Barbosa, head of the Infectology department at Unesp, who treated the woman on December 22nd. He reports that the patient had flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, feverish feeling, body aches and tiredness. Detection was done through an exam known as a viral panel, which can identify different types of viruses. “Our surprise was that there were three positives: the adenovirus, which causes the common cold, Influenza A, probably the H3N2 virus, and the Sars-Cov-2, probably the variant micron“, stated Naime. According to the infectologist, the patient was vaccinated against the flu and with three doses against Covid-19. She developed mild symptoms and was isolated at home.

Naime stated that the infection was caused after the woman attended various social events. She had met friends, attended a sports championship, a get-together, and a family home evening in the same week. The doctor said that the diagnosis of three viruses at the same time is not common, but he recalls that many cases of “flurone” were detected in the State of São Paulo, the name given to the co-infection of Covid-19 and Influenza. “It is noteworthy that this end of the year many people ended up relaxing and exposing themselves a lot to parties, meetings and events. And this coinfection situation is becoming very common. This test is not cheap, it was performed on a patient in a private clinic, with high purchasing power. But as we are detecting many cases of flurone in the public network, this is probably happening frequently. People are confusing flexibilization with banalization”, he pointed out.