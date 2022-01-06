Woman Tests Positive for Covid-19, Influenza, and Adenovirus | Health

Rodrigo Balladares M. / Minsal Quick Test for Covid-19 Detection

A 49-year-old gynecologist, who lives in the city of Botucatu, in the interior of São Paulo, was simultaneously infected by the viruses that cause Covid-19 (SarsCov-2), the flu (Influenza A) and the common cold (adenovirus).

The patient was diagnosed by the physician Alexandre Naime Barbosa, head of the Infectology department at Unesp, who saw the woman on December 22nd. The case draws attention to the doctor having taken three doses of the vaccine against covid-19.

According to the infectologist, the patient came to her private office with flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, fever, body aches and tiredness. The detection was done through a test known as the viral panel, the “gold standard in the investigation of flu syndrome”, capable of identifying different types of viruses.

One of the reasons that may have explained the triple infection is that she participated in several social events consecutively in December, according to the doctor.

Between December 14 and 19, the gynecologist participated in five events, including a sports championship, a get-together at a winery with about 25 friends and a pre-Christmas family gathering, where she had the presence of her 90-year-old grandmother.

The doctor said that the diagnosis of three viruses at the same time is not common, but he recalls that many cases of “flurone” were detected in the State of São Paulo, the name given to the co-infection of Covid-19 and Influenza. Although the case calls attention for its rarity and is not desirable, co-infection is not something new in medicine.

— We already had news of cases of influenza co-infection with corona, which people call Flurona, but we hadn’t seen it yet, of three viruses at the same time, which is a surprise for the moment we live in — said the infectoogist.

According to the doctor, there had already been two days of dry cough, a runny nose and pain in the body, when she appeared in his office. At all the events she attended, people didn’t wear masks. Also according to the infectologist, the doctor said she was too relaxed with the current situation of the pandemic.

“It’s an interesting case to show how people are exposing themselves. This demonstrates a wrong understanding of what would be the relaxation of restrictive measures. It is necessary that people follow the basic rules for preventing any viral respiratory infection. It is obvious that nowadays, people are able to practice certain activities, but this patient is an example of how there was excessive relaxation. She had practiced several activities and our interpretation was that she was exposed to multiple risk situations. What happened to a large part of the population,” explained Barbosa.

Among the patient’s family members, no one was detected with the virus that causes Covid-19. The gynecologist, according to the doctor, recovered well and was released to return to normal daily activities.

As the gynecologist’s personal physician, the infectious disease specialist stated that the woman had already received three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, important for her not to progress to a serious condition, reducing the risk of hospitalization and death.