Women’s Corinthians signs Jaqueline, former São Paulo striker | corinthians

Corinthians announced its first signing for the 2022 season of the women’s team: it is the 21-year-old forward Jaqueline Ribeiro, with a three-year spell at São Paulo. She also has experience in the Brazilian youth team.

The player had said goodbye to Tricolor Paulista in December of last year, with a thank you text on social networks. On Wednesday, it was announced with the “help” of her friend and friend Katiuscia, who recorded a video to warn the loyal fans that there would be a contract.

Since the end of last season, Corinthians has been announcing little by little contract renewals with its main players, such as multi-purpose Tamires and midfielder Gabi Zanotti. There are few names left to confirm their destinies, such as Vic Albuquerque and Anddressinha.

Adriana, Bianca Gomes, Tarciane, Grazi, Paty, Giovanna Campiolo, Tainá Borges, Diany, Katiuscia, Gabi Portilho and Juliete have already renewed with the club.

The cast re-enactment takes place next week. The female Corinthians is the current champion of all the main competitions for Brazilian and South American teams in the modality: Paulistão, Brasileirão and Libertadores.

