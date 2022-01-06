Xbox Game Pass Brings Rainbow Six Extraction at Launch

Ubisoft has announced that Rainbow Six Extraction will be an addition on day one for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members. That means you’ll be able to play on Xbox and PC consoles since the game’s launch on January 20th.

The company also announced that its subscription service, Ubisoft+, is on its way to Xbox. Originally released for PC, Ubisoft+ already brings initial access to over 100 Ubisoft titles for a single monthly fee, with games and DLC available on launch day, and monthly rewards that include cosmetics, boosters, in-game items and more.

Read more: Rainbow Six Extraction arrives in January 2022. Watch new trailer

Rainbow Six Siege, available now as part of the Xbox Game Pass, will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members on the same day, giving PC gamers the chance to join in on even more Rainbow Six action with their friends.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a cooperative PVE experience that puts you in the shoes of familiar Rainbow Six Siege operators with two other friends to face an unknown alien threat that threatens our planet. In all, the game has 18 operators and a variety of unique devices and weapons at your disposal.

“By making Rainbow Six Extraction available to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members on the day and date of its release through the Xbox Game Pass, we are demonstrating that we believe in the value and choice that game subscriptions offer gamers,” he said. Chris Early, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development for Ubisoft on the official Ubi website. “Rainbow Six Extraction for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members is just the beginning. Finally, we will offer the Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox owners so they can enjoy the full breadth of our Ubisoft+ game library, including new releases, on their consoles.”

Image: Ubisoft

What a start to the year for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Ubisoft has confirmed that Extraction and Siege will be arriving for Game Pass subscribers on the 20th, however it makes some mystery about Ubisoft+’s Xbox debut date. Until then, what is the first Ubi game you want to enjoy when Ubisoft+ arrives?

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our Facebook pages, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | Follow Jeancarlos Mota on Instagram and twitter.