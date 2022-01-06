Xbox Game Pass gets Mass Effect remaster and more games in January

Microsoft kicked off 2022 by revealing which games join the Xbox Game Pass service in January. The highlight goes to Mass Effect – Legendary Edition, the remastering of the space RPG game trilogy.

Importantly, Mass Effect will be available in the standard Game Pass for PC. On consoles, the game will be available with Game Pass Ultimate, the version of the service that also includes EA Play.

Check the full list with dates.

Available today (4th)

Gorogoa (Console, PC and Cloud)

Olija (Console, PC and Cloud)

The Pedestrian (Console, PC and Cloud)

January 6th

Embr (Console, PC and Cloud)

Outer Wilds (Console, PC and Cloud)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC)

January 13th

Spelunk 2 (Console and PC)

The Anacrusis (Console and PC)

Leaving the Game Pass

The following games will leave service from January 15th:

Desperados III (Console, PC and Cloud)

Ghost of a Tale (PC)

Kingdom Hearts III (Console)

Mount & Blade: Warband (Cloud, Console and PC)

Pandemic (Console and PC)

Yiik: The Postmodern RPG (PC)

FOLLOW HIM START ON THE SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol