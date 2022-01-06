Xbox Game Pass: These four games are available for subscribers to play starting today

Today, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to four new Xbox, PC and cloud games. It so happens that January had its first week very busy and it seems that this year Microsoft will continue to invest heavily in its “Games Netflix”.

There will be tons of new games for the Xbox Game Pass again in the New Year. The first games were already available on Tuesday, but today we have four more quality titles for you to enjoy.

January 6, 2022 – Embr (console, PC and cloud)

January 6, 2022 – Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console, PC and Cloud)

January 6, 2022 – Outer Wilds (Console, PC and Cloud)

January 6, 2022 – Spelunky 2 (console and PC)

Personally, I just don’t know Embr, but while the others are highly acclaimed by critics and the public. As for Spelunky 2 it is considered “Very Positive” by Steam players. So don’t miss it. While Outer Wilds is a highly acclaimed space-themed RPG.

After many rumors and speculations, Mass Effect Legendary Edition also enters the service today, but through EA Play. Then you can play it by PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Some will be released later in the day.