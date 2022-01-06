Young thrills the web when losing 45 kg during 5 months in hospital fighting against Covid in SP | More health

IT manager Felipe Dextro, 35, is slowly returning to life, after fighting for more than a year against the consequences caused by Covid-19. He still needs physical therapy today, and he warns about the seriousness of the disease. The resident of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, made a report about his overcoming, which had repercussions on social networks.

Dextro says he was hospitalized on November 20, 2020, the date he had scheduled to get married, before postponing the ceremony due to the pandemic. “The symptoms started like sinusitis, and I even treated it as such, but I got worse and went to the doctor. Then I was positive for Covid”, he recalls.

After being hospitalized due to the disease, he, who already had rheumatism and was treating him with an immunosuppressant, needed, in less than a week, to be intubated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in the city.

According to the IT manager, the situation got worse, and he had very low saturation. Upon learning of her health status, a friend of her cousin suggested treatment with Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), known as an artificial lung.

“The hospital staff confirmed that it would be the only chance to save my life. So, my fiancee ran out of time, she ran after a medical team in São Paulo, who moved me to the Capital on December 3, 2020” , account.

During treatment, some complications occurred, such as severe hemorrhage in the lung and nosocomial infections caused by bacteria. Felipe spent 56 days on ECMO, totaling 70 days sedated, and in February 2021, he woke up.

“I woke up 45 kg thinner, without moving and without speaking, because I was tracheostomized. I started the rehabilitation fight, faced other complications, I almost died. After waking up, I still spent some time in the hospital to recover”, he says.

After five months in the hospital, on April 14, 2021, Dextro was discharged from hospital and returned to Santos, but still debilitated, unable to walk and depending on oxygen to breathe. “I finished my rehabilitation at home, with home care, physical therapy every day”, he recalls.

Only when he completed about eight months of post-discharge rehabilitation, Dextro resumed his life almost 100%, including work and physical training. Still, he was left with some sequelae, such as unilateral hearing loss, loss of foot movement due to the bed-ridden period, and low lung capacity.

“My entire recovery was very difficult. The message I leave is for people to never lose their faith. My family and my wife believed at all times, despite the difficulties, that I would make it. I know that many people lost many people, no it had a happy ending like mine, but God knows all things. Today, I celebrate every day I wake up alive, and I’m proof that there are happy endings, too,” he concludes.

