Zé de Abreu convoca greve geral no Twitter após ataque de Bolsonaro

Zé de Abreu convocou uma “greve geral” no Twitter após ser atacado pelo presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The actor asked whoever is against the president to stay 24 hours without posting anything on the social network.

“Conclamo todos os ‘anti-Bolsonaros’ que fiquemos 24 horas sem postar nada nem dar RT no Twitter. Será uma demonstração de força que só os realmente esquerdistas conseguirão. A partir de meia-noite de hoje ninguém posta nem dá RT em nada até tomorrow. Strike on Twitter,” wrote Zé de Abreu.

The reason for the strike would also be the actor’s dissatisfaction with the social network, which he accused of “admonishing” after recalling in a tweet a statement by Bolsonaro about former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2015.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro responded in the following way about Dilma’s stay in the Plateau: “I hope her term ends today, with a heart attack or cancer, or whatever.”

“I can’t accept being admonished by a network without criteria for posting one in quotes from the genocide! If I wanted him to blow himself up in shit, I’d even accept. But for posting what he said? Twitter pay me to produce content. The political struggle I will do in the streets”.

Attack on actor and Ivete Sangalo

Yesterday, after being discharged from the Vila Nova Star Hospital in São Paulo, Bolsonaro attacked Ivete Sangalo and José de Abreu, citing changes in the Rouanet Law.

At a press conference, the president stated that his government reduced the limit on funds allocated to artists and that this affected the singer and the actor.

We are dealing with the law Rouanet. we want the law Rouanet to serve that artist who is starting his career and not for bigwigs or bigwigs like dear Ivete Sangalo. She’s upset, Zé de Abreu is upset, because their ‘fat tit’ of getting up to R$ 10 million per year from the Law is over Rouanet and defend the duty president. I don’t want you to defend me, I want you to tell the truth about me.

The law Rouanet is part of the National Cultural Support Program (Pronac). To be able to receive funds through this mechanism, an artist, cultural producer or institution can submit an idea for analysis by the Special Secretariat of Culture. If approved, the project may try to raise funds from supporters, which may be companies or individuals.

Recently, Ivete Sangalo went viral on social media with a video in which she encourages the public to pull a chorus against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). On a show held in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, the singer danced with fans screaming “Hey Bolsonaro, go take a drink at the ç*“.

In the images, she provokes the audience to scream louder. “I didn’t hear”, says the singer, who teases: “It’s low”. .“[Ele] You’ll end up listening to it because it was so loud”, concludes the artist, applauded by her fans.

Zé de Abreu, on the other hand, has very declared political positions — he is affiliated with the Workers’ Party (PT) and criticizes the Jair Bolsonaro government on social media.