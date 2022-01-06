Zé Vitor analyzes his performance in the debut of Copinha and extols the group’s strength – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

By: Matheus Babo, Santana do Parnaíba

The Meninos da Colina debuted in Copinha with a 5-1 rout over Lagarto-SE, this Wednesday (5/1), at the Municipal Stadium of Santana do Parnaíba. One of the highlights of the team, defender Zé Vitor analyzed the performance of Vasco and spoke about the importance of starting the competition well, winning with authority and taking some of that anxiety out of the first game in the competition.

– It was a game as we expected. An opponent scoring lower. We knew how to behave well in the game. Defensively, we had a very solid match. We ended up having a silly mistake at the end of the game, a distraction, but in total it was a great game, for the whole team and it also served to take some of the anxiety out of the debut and I’m sure the next games will be for the better – he said the defender.

Zé Vitor also spoke about the strength of Vasco’s reserve bank. Of the 22 players who traveled to São Paulo, only five did not participate in the debut: goalkeeper Pablo, defender Victão, defensive midfielder Lucas Eduardo, midfielder Marlon Santos and forward Guilherme Cachoeira. Of those who entered, two rocked the net (Juan and Rayan) and others had praised performances, such as Saulo, Tavares, Leandrinho and Erick Marcus.

– The group is very strong. Players who are on the bench have full condition of being among the starters and whoever is among the starters obviously does not want to leave. It’s good pressure for Igor (Guerra, coach), positive for us too. We know that whoever enters will do the job – concluded the defender.