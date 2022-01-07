1st batch of childhood vaccines from Pfizer arrives in Brazil on the 13th

The first batch of childhood vaccines from Pfizer will arrive in Brazil at 3:40 am on the 13th at Viracopos airport, in Campinas (SP). 1.2 million doses will be delivered. The information was confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

Vaccines will be distributed to states and municipalities for the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years. The application of pediatric doses by Pfizer was authorized by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) on December 16, but the Ministry of Health took almost three weeks to include children in the national vaccination campaign.

On December 20, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that “there was no rush” to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 years. The speech was widely criticized by specialists, health secretaries and governors, who demanded agility from the federal government.

For decision-making, Anvisa analyzed a study carried out with 2,250 children that proved that Pfizer’s immunizing agent is safe and effective, with benefits that outweigh the risks. Even so, the Ministry of Health decided to hold a public consultation on the vaccination of children, which received criticism from medical and scientific societies.

In the questionnaire, which ended on Sunday (2), most participants rejected the requirement for a medical prescription to vaccinate children, as proposed by the Ministry of Health.

Before announcing that it would include children in the vaccination campaign, the ministry even promoted an audience with the participation of three doctors against vaccinating children — they were invited by deputy Pocketnarista Bia Kicis (PSL).

Bolsonaro is against

Even with the endorsement of Anvisa, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has already demonstrated against the vaccination of children against covid-19 on several occasions. On December 16, during one of his weekly lives, he announced that he had asked for the names of the agency’s technicians responsible for approving the vaccine to children, saying he wanted to “disclose the names of these people”.

Three days later, during a conversation with supporters in Praia Grande (SP), Bolsonaro again criticized Anvisa, questioned alleged adverse effects of the vaccine — without, however, presenting data — and repeated his support for the “freedom” of not getting vaccinated , even if it poses a risk to other people.

“Neither yours [vacina] is mandatory. It’s freedom,” he said. “Children are very serious things. Possible future adverse effects are unknown. It’s unbelievable, sorry here, what Anvisa did. Unbelievable.”