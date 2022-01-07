1st death by the Ômicron variant in the country is registered in Goiás

Goiania – The Health Department of Aparecida de Goiânia, a municipality in the metropolitan region of the capital of Goiás, confirmed, this Thursday (6/1), the first death due to the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus. The registration was done through genomic sequencing and, according to the folder, is the first in Brazil.

According to information from the municipal body, the victim of the disease was a 68-year-old man with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and high blood pressure. He was admitted to a hospital unit. The patient was a contact of a case that the folder had already confirmed as an infection by the variant. The man was vaccinated with three doses.

***Covid-Influenza-Micron-Delta Ômicron, a Covid variant, is associated with milder respiratory symptoms, such as a cold, for example.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images Covid19 vaccine appearing from goiania goias Covid immunization campaign in GoiásVinicius Schmidt/Metropolis vaccination of people over 18 years old in aparecida de goiânia, goiás Covid immunization campaign in GoiásVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis Aparecida de Goiânia starts booster dose vaccination in the elderly Vaccination against Covid-19Rodrigo Estrela/Ascom Aparecida de Goiânia Aparecida de Goiânia (GO) 05/26/2021 In addition to people with comorbidities, the city hall of Aparecida de Goiânia vaccinates teachers and administrative servers in education Covid immunization campaign in GoiásVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis 0

Confirmation of the first death occurs exactly 10 days after the declaration of community transmission in the city. The detection was possible thanks to the Municipal Genomic Sequencing Program, which has been carrying out the analysis of positive RT-PCR samples collected in the municipality to map the genetic information and identify the variants of SARS-CoV-2 (new coronavirus) in circulation. So far, 2,386 sequencing have been performed in the city, which has confirmed 55 cases of Ômicron. The prevalence of the variant reached 93.5%.

Ômicron advance

The Health Secretary of Aparecida, Alessandro Magalhães, explains that vaccination is very important because it reduces the chances of complications and deaths, but that it must be accompanied by the use of a mask, correct hand hygiene and social distance whenever possible.

“We lost a vaccinated patient who had chronic health problems, which are important risk factors for covid-19. Unfortunately, he didn’t resist. A life lost among thousands saved by immunization,” he said.

Alessandro Magalhães points out that the advance of the Ômicron variant has already been noticed in all parts of the world and, it would be no different, in Aparecida de Goiânia: “In epidemiological week 48, 2021, the prevalence of the delta variant was 100%. In week 52, the last of the year, we reached 93.5%. This data confirms the speed of the spread of omicron, identified for the first time in South Africa. But, it is still too recent for us to be able to analyze data such as lethality and aggravation rates”, he stated.

The manager highlighted that Aparecida continues to monitor the situation, attentive to any changes in the pandemic scenario: “Our strategy remains the one indicated by the WHO: testing, monitoring, caring for and vaccinating”.

first cases

The first records of the Ômicron variant in Brazil were announced by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on November 30, after the agency received preliminary results showing the contamination of two Brazilians. The Adolfo Lutz Institute stated that it attested to the results and confirmed the infection of the two.

The two infected are husband and wife, both from São Paulo. The man arrived in Brazil from South Africa on November 23, before worldwide notification of the identification of the new variant, the agency said. The Ministry of Health and the government of São Paulo have already been informed, so that the appropriate measures are taken to control the contagion.

dominance

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is already dominant in Brazil, accounting for 58.33% of covid-19 cases sequenced in the country, according to a survey by the online platform Our World in Data.

Linked to the University of Oxford, Our World in Data is considered a reference in publishing data on the pandemic. The data correspond to the portion of the omicron in all sequences analyzed in the two weeks prior to December 27th.

As of December 13, omicron was responsible for just 2.85% of covid-19 cases sequenced in the previous two weeks, according to data from Our World in Data, which indicate high transmissibility of the new strain.

Until this Wednesday, the Brazilian federal government registered 170 confirmed cases of the new variant and another 118 under investigation, but it estimated that the strain was already responsible for about a third of infections in the country.

The variant was first detected in Botswana and South Africa and reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on 24 November. Since then, it has been spreading at a dizzying pace. In its last count, the World Health Organization (WHO) pointed out that 128 countries have already confirmed cases of omicron.

The strain has already become dominant in South Africa, the UK, France and the US, among other countries. In Germany, omicron will likely become dominant in a matter of days, said a Ministry of Health spokesperson on Wednesday (5/1).

Delta

In August of last year, the municipality of Aparecida de Goiânia was also the first in the state to confirm a death by the Delta variant. The first fatality was a 67-year-old elderly man, who died on Sunday (8/8). He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Garavelo Hospital.