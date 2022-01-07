Full.News – 20:06 | Updated on 01/05/2022 10:42 AM



Kilauea Volcano Photo: Pixabay

This Sunday (2), a 75-year-old man died after falling into a volcano located in Hawaii, in the United States (USA). The accident took place in an area closed to the public in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

In a statement sent to People magazine, the National Park Service said the man’s family reported his disappearance in the early hours of Monday (3). He, however, died on Sunday night when he fell into the Kilauea volcano.

After being informed by the family, forest rangers and firefighters began searching for the elderly man and found the body about 30 meters below one of the edges of the volcano’s crater.

