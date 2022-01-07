99 launches ‘motaxi’ service, 99Moto, in 9 cities across the country

The 99 transport app will launch, from January 11th, a new option for passengers, the 99Moto, a kind of motorcycle taxi. The amounts charged in the new modality will be up to 30% lower than the 99POP, the cheapest car transport flag on the platform, announced the company to the UOL.

The new modality was thought of as an alternative for users impacted by the economic crisis, constant rises in fuel prices and the loss of purchasing power caused by high inflation, according to the company.

The option will initially be available in nine cities: Sorocaba (SP), Aracaju, Feira de Santana (BA), Goiânia, Campo Grande, João Pessoa, Recife, Sobral (CE) and Teresina. In the cities of São Paulo and Rio, there is no forecast for the start of operations.

The company said that the initial objective is to “mature the category, pay attention to the experience of partner passengers and motorcyclists” and then lead the process of expansion of the sport throughout this year.

In June 2018, the then mayor of São Paulo, Bruno Covas (PSDB), sanctioned law 16.901, which prohibited the use of motorcycles for paid passenger transport and prohibited freight of flammable products or cargo, but the Court of Justice of the state (TJSP) considered that the municipal measure invaded the competence of the Union, responsible for legislating traffic, and therefore the law was overturned in 2019.

The director of operations and products at 99, Livia Pozzi, says that the service is an alternative service and work for motorcyclists.

“We understand that the category can be more inclusive, either by entering narrower and steeper places, but mainly because it is more affordable. 99Moto meets the needs of part of the population that already uses the vehicle to get around, as well as needs of motorcyclists, who will have a new option to earn money,” he says.

For the company, the car and motorcycle modalities will be complementary, and the passenger can opt for one service or another depending on the time and displacement made in the cities.

How does 99Moto work

The service will be available in the same car racing app. Only passengers over 18 years old can request the trip.

The helmet is mandatory and can be offered by the driver, after being cleaned between one trip and another, or for the customer’s personal use. Without a helmet, transportation cannot be done, and the rider can cancel the race without being penalized.

The use of masks is also mandatory, for both the passenger and the driver.

Monitoring and insurance

For passenger safety, the 99Moto will also have real-time monitoring via GPS, audio recording, route sharing and a police push button, as well as when traveling with cars.

Since the acceptance of the race, passengers and motorcyclists will be covered by personal accident insurance, as is already the case.

The company provides a security center and an emergency telephone number for 24-hour contact: 0800-888-8999.

How to register

Motorcyclists interested in joining the service can now register in the application in the “I want to be a driver” area. The company requires partners to be aged 19 years and over and have a permanent driver’s license – containing the observation: “Exercise Remunerated Activity (EAR)”.

To complete the admission process, the platform asks the driver to take a selfie while holding the driver’s license. The candidate also needs to upload photos of the CNH and vehicle licensing.

Based on the information, the app checks the rider’s history in various public sources. The company maintains a partnership with Denatran (National Traffic Department), which allows access to information about the vehicle and driver, which guarantees more safety in the process.

“The 99 also does periodic facial recognition before they log into the app,” the company said.

Partner couriers operating on “99food”, the food delivery platform, can download the app for drivers and have direct access to the racing platform.

For the launch of this new category, the 99 will charge a fee of 0.99% on the total value of the races in the first months, informed the company. In car racing, the 99 gets a share that varies from 14% to 40%.