99 launches motorcycle travel category and promises races up to 30% cheaper

99 (ex-99Taxi) announced this Thursday (6) a new alternative for urban mobility through motorcycles: the 99Moto. The service is now available for the registration of partner motorcyclists and can be accessed by passengers from January 11th.

According to the company, the new category may have races up to 30% cheaper. For partner drivers, the advantages include the low purchase cost of the vehicle and lower fuel consumption.

For now, the novelty will be available in nine Brazilian cities: Aracaju (SE), Feira de Santana (BA), Goiânia (GO), Campo Grande (MS), João Pessoa (PB), Recife (PE), Sorocaba (SP) , Sobral (CE) and Teresina (PI). The objective is to expand the range of locations throughout the year.

“We understand that the category can be more inclusive, either by entering narrower and steeper places, but, above all, being more financially accessible. 99Moto meets the needs of part of the population that already uses the vehicle to get around, as well as the needs of motorcyclists, who will have a new option to earn money”, explains Lívia Pozzi, 99 operations and product director, in a note.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the recommendation is that passengers use their own equipment. The use of a mask is mandatory.

How to be a partner biker

To be a 99Moto motorcycle partner, you must be 19 years of age or older, have a permanent driver’s license with the note “Exercise Remunerated Activity” (EAR) and comply with all legal requirements corresponding to the place of performance to exercise paid transport activity individual passengers.

Registration is done on the 99 app under the “I want to be a driver” icon. According to the company, due to the launch of the new category, a fee of 0.99% will be charged on the total value of the races in the first months, in a promotional way.

It is worth noting that transported passengers must be at least 18 years old and wear a helmet, in accordance with the rules of the Brazilian Traffic Code.

