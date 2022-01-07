A bird collides with an airplane and part of the propeller crosses the fuselage – Air & Naval Defense

A large bird collided with a plane from South African airline Airlink, dislodging the propeller blade, which broke a cabin window.

The aircraft, model Jetstream JS-4 operating in private charter flight, was landing in Venetia, South Africa, when the animal hit the right propeller, detaching one of the axle blades, which penetrated the aircraft fuselage, causing damage to the interior. from the cabin, where fortunately the seats were unoccupied.

Images shared on aviation pages show bits of the propeller embedded in a seat and fragments scattered throughout the cabin. The shovel tore a hole in the fuselage and smashed the cabin window.

The airline confirmed the incident, which took place on January 3, through a statement posted on its website, informing that “none of the passengers or crew were injured”, despite “the aircraft having suffered considerable damage”.

In turn, the airline’s managing director, Rodger Foster, told TimesLIVE that bird collisions are “common” in the aviation industry.

The aircraft will remain in Venetia while the South African Civil Aviation Authority conducts an investigation into the incident and technicians assess the damage.

The bird involved in the incident is believed to be a Kori Great Bustard, common in the savannahs of central and southern Africa. This species is one of the largest flying birds in the world, as an adult male can weigh up to 18 kilos and reach a wingspan of 2.7 meters.

TRANSLATION AND ADAPTATION: DAN

SOURCE: RT