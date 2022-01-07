Actress dies one day after being diagnosed with cancer; symptoms have been treated as ‘hormonal disorders’ for months – Monet

+



Actress Porsche McGregor-Sims (Photo: Instagram)

A 27-year-old British actress and model died a day after being diagnosed with cervical cancer after her symptoms were treated for months as “hormonal disorders”. The death of Porsche McGregor-Sims was reported on the New York Post website. The publication reports that the case is being investigated as a major failure of the British public health system.

The New York Post reports that Porsche McGregor-Sims first sought a doctor in December 2019, reporting abdominal pain and bleeding. She was then treated with medication for “hormonal disorders” until her problems increased. The day after a new test found cancer, she died on April 14, 2020.

Actress Porsche McGregor-Sims (Photo: Reproduction)

The international press still reports that the worsening of the actress’ health condition that resulted in the second exam came to be considered as a condition of COVID-19. She was having respiratory problems so antibiotics would have been recommended. She got worse, was transferred from hospital, was diagnosed with cancer and ended up dying at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

Actress Porsche McGregor-Sims with her fiance (Photo: Reproduction)

“The number of people she has impacted in her short life is the main reflection of who she was,” said the actress’ mother, Fiona Hawke, in an international press interview. “She saw only the best in everything and everyone. She was a lovely person and losing her was like the sun had gone out. It’s scary to think that someone with so much energy can disappear overnight.”

In addition to the mother, Porsche McGregor-Sims also left her fiance, Mark Chappel, and his twin brother.