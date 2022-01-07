Adriana Calcanhoto and Maitê Proença enjoy New Year with friends

Four months after the relationship was revealed, Maitê Proença and Adriana Calcanhoto appear smiling in a photo with friends. The click would have been made on New Year’s Eve – they spent the date together at the house of the producer and ‘cupid’, José Maurício Machline, in Angra dos Reis.

The couple decided to spend a few days of rest at their friend’s house after the singer returned from a tour of Europe. On New Year’s Eve, Maitê and Calcanhoto left offerings for Iemanjá, regent orixá of 2022. On the night of the turn, the singer made a show voice and guitar for those present, including actor Guilherme Weber and creative director Giovanni bianco. Finally, Adriana and Maitê went to visit a restaurant in the place.

Image: Reproduction: Instagram

Image: Reproduction: Instagram

Beginning of relationship

Maitê commented on the novel for the first time in November, in an interview with the portal “29 Horas”. “In March, you wrote that you were looking for love, someone who knew how to sail, and today you are happy with the singer and songwriter Adriana Calcanhoto. What winds brought this new love?”, asked reporter Chantal Brissac.

“I was kidding when I said I was looking for someone. It wouldn’t even be possible to experiment in the middle of a pandemic without vaccines. And Adriana is adorable, unique, but she doesn’t know how to sail. Neither do I. We’re learning about the winds with paper boats. “joked the actress, at the time.