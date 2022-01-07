After Cruzeiro’s controversial departure, Fabio wins support from Marcos: “One of the best”

Last Wednesday, goalkeeper Fábio announced his departure from Cruzeiro. The situation generated a lot of controversy, with criticism from the athlete to the board and explanations from the club’s new managers. Amidst the friction, the former goalkeeper of Palmeiras Marcos took the opportunity to send a message to Fábio.

On his social networks, the idol from Palmeira avoided talking about the controversies of the case and paid tribute to the goalkeeper. “I really don’t know the reason for his departure, a lot of news and gossip everywhere, but he will always have my respect as one of the best in the country, happiness my friend, success in life always”, he wrote.

Fábio published, the night before, a text explaining what happened, in which he revealed that the board did not want to have him until the end of 2022, despite having offered to reduce his salary. The club offered a three-month extension, which was refused by the athlete who wanted to compete in Serie B.

In a statement, Cruzeiro stated that it tried a “financial sacrifice” to keep it until the end of Mineiro, which was refused by the player, and said that the decision was taken due to financial responsibility.



