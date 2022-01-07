After discharge from Covid’s cases, Festival Universo Spanta is postponed in Rio

After being discharged in the cases of Covid, Festival Universo Spanta is then postponed in Rio

The organization of the festival Spanta Universe announced this Thursday (6) the postponement of the shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (7, 8 and 9 January) that would take place at Marina da Glória in Rio de Janeiro. In fact, the opening event had already been canceled after members of Lulu Santos’ team tested positive for Covid. Duda Beat’s concert, also with Covid, which would be on Friday (7th), was also cancelled. Until then, the other performances of Friday, Saturday and Sunday were maintained. then

Over the weekend, Ivete Sangalo, Ferrugem, Zeca Pagodinho, Maiara and Maraisa and several other attractions would perform. The other calendar events, from January 14th, are kept. According to the organization, the attractions that would be presented on the 7th, 8th and 9th will be rescheduled for other dates in January, later communicated. so

The festival brings together 100 attractions in a space of 60 thousand square meters set up in the Marina. Thus, to enter the Spanta Universe, it will be mandatory to present the proof of vaccination complete against Covid-19 and ID. The organization informs that it will follow all health protocols. so

Covid-19

Brazil recorded 133 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and totaled on Wednesday (5) 619,559 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days reached 98. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -2%, indicating a trend towards stability in deaths resulting from the disease. so

There were 22,349,605 registered cases, 27,578 in the last 24 hours. The moving average of cases, on the other hand, is at 12,391 after the blackout of data in the Ministry of Health’s systems, which continues to hamper the balances of some states. The increase was 318%. then