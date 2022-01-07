After goals and assistance, half awaits the search for Santos, says businessman; fans alert for trio situation

Highlight in the Peixe na Copinha victory, the young promise of the youth categories has not yet been approached to deal with the contractual situation

THE saints continues as one of the teams that most reveals young promises in Brazilian football and is already preparing its new crop of “Boys from the village“. In the dispute of São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, the country’s main youth competition, Peixe is already classified for the second phase with one round in advance. Last Thursday night (6), the team coached by Elder Campos applied 3×0 at the Rondonian.

After staying out of the debut by Covid-19 and joining the second stage, Weslley Patati it was the great name of Santos in the game that guaranteed a place in the next phase. the attacking midfielder suffered a penalty, which ended up wasted by Rwan, scored two goals and still gave an assistance in the triumph over the Rondônia team.

At Santos since July 2019, the midfielder did not take long to sign his first professional contract, with termination fine in 100 million euros (about BRL 644.70 million), but the contract duration already lights the alert backstage. The 18-year-old is linked to the club until the end of 2022 and still was not wanted to address the topic.

“Not yet (started negotiations to renew the contract). But his will and mine is to follow Santos. Soon they must call to talk. Focus is to make a good cup, renew and go up“, revealed Maurice Cohen, from Fabric Sports agency, the athlete’s representative, to “Lance/Diário do Peixe”. In addition to Patati, another two young people are at the end of their relationship and the crowd has been alerting the direction: Sandro and Peter.

Already classified for the knockout, the saints he still has one more commitment ahead of him in the first phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. The team’s next appointment will be in front of the railway, at the Sunday (9), at 19h (Brasilia time). The duel, at Fonte Luminosa, is worth the first position in group 8.