After it ends, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are caught reuniting in Miami, and for good reason; Watch the video

Dedicated Mom and Dad! Two months after the end of their more than two-year relationship, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello were reunited in Miami. This Thursday (6), the former couple was snapped by photographers while walking side by side with the dog they adopted during their relationship, the cute golden retriever Tarzan. A great reason, right?!

In the video released by TMZ, the trio appeared taking a walk in a park – while Tarzan took the front of the sidewalk, Mendes held the collar and the voice of “Don’t Go Yet” continued walking beside them. Even with the breakup, the atmosphere between Shawn and Camila apparently remains friendly, as the pair emerged smiling and having fun with the furry one. Just spy:

The reunion came just over a month after rumors that Mendes would be upset about losing the dog to his ex-girlfriend circulated on the web. In December, sources close to the musician revealed to Hollywood Life that he had been confiding, to close friends, that he missed the pet. The witness also pointed out that even though he was sure about the breakup between him and Camilla, Shawn would have plans to ask his ex for joint custody of the little animal.

“Despite having his head on straight about the end of the relationship with Camila, there is an aspect of this breakup that he is not handling well, which is the distance from his dog, Tarzan”, said the contact. “They adopted Tarzan together and he ended up becoming like a son to Shawn. Now that they broke up, she stayed with Tarzan and he was very saddened by this distance. He’s really missing Tarzan”, added.

The source also revealed that the singer even tried to soothe the heart of her former lover, sending him photos of the pet. However, the clicks would not have been able to alleviate the longing that the singer feels for the furry one and, for that reason, he would be considering the request for joint custody of the dog. So far, neither of the two has confirmed or denied such rumors.

The pop-star couple ended their relationship in November 2021. At the time, Shawn and Camila announced their separation in a joint note posted on their respective Instagram Stories. In the text, both stated that they “will continue to be best friends” despite the end of the romantic relationship. Shortly after the breakup, Mendes caught the attention of fans by releasing the song “It’ll Be Okay”, whose lyrics talk about the end of a turbulent relationship. Listen up: