After losing Nikão, half of R$ 22.4 million ‘expects’ Athletico to contact him, but the club doesn’t make a proposal

Athletic from Paraná

Hurricane still needs to look for more reinforcements for the offensive part aiming at the season that will start in a few days

Photo: Disclosure/Athletico's Website
Athletico has already made some signings aiming at the next season, but there is still not exactly a replacement for the attacking midfielder Nikão, great idol of the fans of Hurricane who will defend Internacional in 2022. Jean Pyerre, from Grêmio, must be announced, but the athletes do not play in the same position.

Athletico signings for 2022:

– Matheus Felipe
– Pablo Siles
– Hugo Moura
-Bryan Garcia
– Jean Pyerre
– Jonathan

Thus, a possible reinforcement that is still on hold is midfielder Marlos. With an approximation to the Hurricane on the market in recent weeks, the information is that the 33-year-old athlete wants to play in Athletico in 2022, but that has not yet received proposals from the club.

According to the journalist Juliano Lorenz Oscar, Marlos shouldn’t wait long to define what will be the shirt he will wear next season, but that the desire to act for Hurricane still remains, although the club has not yet presented an official proposal in fact.

