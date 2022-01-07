After pressure, Campos Neto will receive BC servers to deal with the adjustment

posted on 06/01/2022 2:48 PM



(credit: Photo: Raphael Ribeiro/BCB)

After being pressured by Central Bank employees asking for salary readjustments, the president of the agency, Roberto Campos Neto, agreed to meet with representatives of the employees to negotiate. According to the union that represents the workers, the adhesion to lists of non-assurance of commissions and of handing over positions in the organ’s commissions is already close to 50%.

The information has been confirmed to the mail by the president of the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal), Fábio Faiad. He added that the objective of the conversation is to ask Campos Neto to use “his influence with President Jair Bolsonaro” to advance in the talks for salary readjustments.

The intention of Sinal, now, is to get more and more support until the act scheduled for January 18, when civil servants from various careers, including the elite of civil servants and members of the so-called “carreirão” must meet in front of the Central Bank to protest the wage freeze — which, in some cases, has lasted since 2017.

This will be the first day of stoppages scheduled for January. On the 25th and 26th, servers will once again fold their arms. If negotiations with the government do not move forward, union leaders indicate that a general strike could take place in February. So far, the government has not responded to requests for a meeting.

The act is led by the Permanent National Forum of Typical State Careers (Fonacate) and there are talks with the Forum of National Entities of Federal Public Servants (Fonasefe) to unify protests and gain greater support. On the same day, civil servants also plan to protest in front of the Ministry of Economy.

In the case of BC employees, the pressure intensified last Monday (3). Sinal has meetings scheduled with various sectors of the autarchy in the coming days to, according to the union, explain the process of the lists and convince as many people as possible to join. BC has about 500 management committees.